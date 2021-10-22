October 22, 2021

featured segment
Seeing The History Of Filipinos In Nursing
A deep history of healthcare work in the U.S. has put Filipinos at risk during the pandemic.
11:58
Biden’s Administration Preps For A Crucial Climate Conference
Can the U.S. make a difference in climate change without passing Biden’s clean energy rules?
17:20
Francis Collins, Longest-Running NIH Director, To Step Down
An acclaimed geneticist who helped map the human genome, Francis Collins reflects on his long tenure at the NIH.
11:58
The Ancient Neanderthal Traces Hidden In Your Genome
Traces of Denisovans and Neanderthals can be found scattered throughout the human genome, suggesting a shared inheritance.
17:21
Beavers Build Ecosystems Of Resilience
In a Colorado burn scar, wetland oases created by beavers are surviving the West’s new megafires.
9:14
DIY Halloween Hacks
We resurrect a 2013 interview with the co-founder of Evil Mad Scientist, who shares tips for a festive fright fest.
7:54
The Burn Of Volcanic Beauty
In both the Atlantic and the Pacific, erupting volcanoes are bringing destruction and disruption.
15:47
