 10/22/2021

The Burn Of Volcanic Beauty

7:54 minutes

a volcano spewing bright red lava at night
Volcano La Palma erupting. Credit: Shutterstock

This week, Mount Aso, a volcano in Japan, erupted—spewing clouds of ash and smoke, but fortunately bringing no reported injuries. Meanwhile, on the island of La Palma, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting for over a month now, causing destruction and evacuations on the island, and dramatically changing the island’s coastline. 

Robin George Andrews, author of the upcoming book Super Volcanoes, joins Ira to talk about the terror—and wonder—of volcanoes, and why their behavior can be so enigmatic to humans.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Robin George Andrews

Robin George Andrews is a science journalist and author of Super Volcanoes. He is based in London, England.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Volcanic Soundwaves

Explore how sound waves are transmitted and visualized in this activity about infrasound and volcanic activity. Develop a sound to model a waveform.

Read More

The Art And History Shaped By Volcanic Winters

Volcanoes have a long and storied history of altering the course of human culture.

Read More