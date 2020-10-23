Even In A Pandemic, Science Class Is In Session

Watch the full Zoom recording of the roundtable discussion and read an article about more experiences, featuring seven science educators from across the country. This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Share Your Stories From The Classroom

Do you want to share your back-to-school stories with us? It’s not too late! Tell us your experiences in STEM education in a short survey.

When middle school science teacher Rabiah Harris begins class, she kicks things off with an icebreaker. On Tuesday, it was asking her seventh grade students to choose between “team apple cider” and “team apple juice.” She listens and watches them as they cast votes, but their faces and waving hands are squished together on a grid on her computer screen. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Harris has been teaching online remote classes at Jefferson Middle School Academy in southwest Washington, D.C.

“We’ve been fully virtual since March, and I don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Harris says.

This academic year, school campuses across the United States look very different. Instead of crowded hallways and bustling classrooms, students are spaced six feet apart, sometimes behind plastic barriers, while others are at home on camera in a video call. Since some states do not weigh in on school operations, communities witnessed a myriad of learning approaches, such as fully virtual, fully in-person, or a mixture of both. All are subject to change as COVID-19 rates fluctuate throughout regions. For instance, on October 1, all New York City public schools reopened and shifted 500,000 students to in-person class. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 21, Boston Public Schools announced that it suspended all in-person learning as numbers of COVID-19 cases rose in the region.

“There have been many challenges in my 37 years in the classroom, and this one has been the greatest without a doubt,” says Rick Erickson, a chemistry and physics teacher at Bayfield High School in northern Wisconsin, a region where COVID-19 cases are currently spiking. His school is currently remote learning, too.

“The pandemic has without question had a serious impact on education across the world,” Erickson says.

Teachers, students, parents, caregivers, and staff have all felt the stress and uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is academically, mentally, and emotionally overwhelming. While the pandemic has presented many challenges in learning, STEAM educators are adapting. They are coming up with creative solutions to continue to meet the needs of all students, like holding outdoor biology classes, dissecting flowers at home, and even delivering materials and devices to students who need them.

Harris, for instance, uses phenomena-first based learning, where students observe something in the world around them and try to make sense of it by asking questions and investigating. “I definitely thought of a phenomena initially as something that they’re actually physically doing, like looking at and doing in the classroom, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” she says. For her class’s unit on plants, she provided students take-home kits with seeds that they will grow and observe at home. “I think my biggest thing is just making sure that I don’t ever think that it’s impossible, that we can’t ever do science the way we did it before, because that’s not true.”

Connecting with students and understanding where they are coming from emotionally is important in educating STEM, says physics and chemistry teacher Jose Rivas. At charter school Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy in California, Rivas uses trauma-informed teaching and social emotional learning strategies in his lessons to build community and give students choice and agency.

“One thing that always fascinated me about science and engineering, is this idea of discussion, community, and building,” says Rivas. “Trying to bring that into the virtual world is unique, and it’s possible to do.”

Flexibility has been essential during these times. You never know what a student is going through at home, says Harris. In April, Harris and her family lived in temporary housing after a fire broke out in her house. For a period of time, they were without internet. Harris knows that students have gone through similar experiences.

“My biggest thing was trying not to have too many expectations and helping my students know that I’m empathetic of whatever they might be going through, because they need to know that I care about them,” Harris says. If a student is not in the right headspace to learn, Harris works with them so that they can tackle activities at their own pace.

“At the end of the day, there is still a pandemic. I am asking them to be online, the school district has asked them to be online, but other things could be happening that are more important at the moment.”

Rabiah Harris, Josa Rivas, and Rick Erickson join Ira for a roundtable discussion on how the pandemic has impacted school this academic year. You can also watch the full Zoom conversation with more educators!

Check out a SciFri article, where you can hear from more STEM teachers and learn how they have been transforming science education under COVID-19.

Got science? Get monthly doses of free educational resources from the SciFri Educate team. Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: