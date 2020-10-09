 10/09/2020

The Science Friday Book Club: Technology, Magic, And Afrofuturism

17:28 minutes

two profile pictures, on the left is a black woman with glasses and on the right is a black woman in a blue shirt. both are writers and authors
Authors K. Tempest Bradford and Aisha Matthews. Credit: K. Tempest Bradford/Omar B Rimawi

This is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about the short story collection, New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction By Writers of Color, edited by Nisi Shawl.

The Science Friday Book Club continues this week, this time reading another short story from the speculative fiction collection New Suns. African-American author Andrea Hairston’s story ‘Dumb House,’ is about a woman named Cinnamon who finds herself pestered by a pair of traveling salesmen, who hope to persuade her to upgrade her house into something smarter.

This week, we talk about ‘Dumb House,’ plus its place in Afrofuturism—culture and storytelling that imagines futures with African-descended people and culture at the forefront. 

SciFri producer Christie Taylor, Journal of Science Fiction managing editor Aisha Matthews, and speculative fiction author K. Tempest Bradford discuss trust and community in ‘Dumb House,’ the relationship between technology and magic, and other elements that contribute to the story’s Afrofuturist theme.

Join SciFri Book Club!

  1. Grab a copy of the book and start reading! You can buy a physical copy via Powell’s Books (they’re offering a 20 percent discount for the rest of October!), Indiebound, Bookshop, or your favorite bookseller. Plus, we’re partnering with libraries across the country to give you more ways to read with us.
  2. Need a teaser? Read an excerpt from “Dumb House,” this week’s story focus.
  3. Listen to the radio show every Friday through October 30. We’ll discuss one story every week, and finish with a conversation with collection editor and author Nisi Shawl.
  4. Jump into the discussion with our online community at Mighty Networks! We’ll be chatting about New Suns every week with discussion questions and additional reading recommendations.
  5. Want to get e-mail from us? Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to get weekly updates, discussion questions, and information about other Book Club happenings.
  6. Tell us your stories using the SciFri VoxPop app. (Download the app on iPhone and Android.) This week we want to know what you’re observing as you read the stories in “New Suns.” Do you have a favorite story? Why or why not? We may play your answer on the show!
  7. Are you itching for more literary tales? Keep an eye out for Science Diction, a forthcoming podcast from Science Friday that digs into the scientific origin stories behind our words and language. Sign up for the Science Diction newsletter for updates.

Segment Guests

Aisha Matthews

Aisha Matthews is managing editor of the Journal of Science Fiction and the director of Literary Programming for the Museum of Science Fiction’s Escape Velocity conference in Washington, D.C..

K. Tempest Bradford

K. Tempest Bradford is a speculative fiction writer and a creative writing teacher for the Writing The Other workshop series, in Portland, Oregon.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

