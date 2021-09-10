 09/10/2021

An Aquatic Charismatic Creature Showdown: Mantis Shrimp vs. Hellbender

16:53 minutes

It’s time to kick off SciFri’s Charismatic Creature Carnival! Welcome to our celebration of creatures that are overlooked or unfairly maligned by the general public, which, if you look a little closer, have an undeniable charm. Six audience-suggested creatures were chosen, but only one will be crowned the very first carnival inductee into the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame.

The first friendly head-to-head battle in this fall’s Charismatic Creature Carnival is between the mantis shrimp and the hellbender, a giant aquatic salamander. Defending the mantis shrimp is Jason Dinh, PhD candidate in biology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. And representing the hellbender is Lauren Diaz, PhD student in fisheries science at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Find a list of upcoming carnival celebrations below! 

Sign Up For Upcoming Charismatic Creature Carnival Events!

on a purple striped background reminiscent of a striped circus tent seen from above sit two creatures, opossum and aye-aye, with the title "the charismatic creature corner" above them in whimsical, carnival font

Charismatic Creature Carnival: Opossum vs. Aye-aye

Next up, two crawly creatures: Opossum and Aye-aye—hear from fellow mammals about these amazing animals!

  • When: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:00pm ET
  • Where: Science Friday’s Zoom webinar
  • Tickets: Free! 

on a purple striped background reminiscent of a striped circus tent seen from above sit two creatures, pigeon and shoebill stork, with the title "the charismatic creature corner" above them in whimsical, carnival fontCharismatic Creature Carnival: Pigeon vs. Shoebill Stork

Last up, two feathery and flighty creatures: Pigeon and Shoebill Stork—which bird is best?!

  • When: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00am ET
  • Where: Science Friday’s Zoom webinar
  • Tickets: Free! 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Jason Dinh

Jason Dinh is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Lauren Diaz

Lauren Diaz is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Outreach Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Kyle Marian Viterbo

Kyle Marian Viterbo is an engagement producer at Science Friday. She loves sharing hilarious stories about human evolution, hidden museum collections, and the many ways Indiana Jones is a terrible archaeologist.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

