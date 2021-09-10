An Aquatic Charismatic Creature Showdown: Mantis Shrimp vs. Hellbender
16:53 minutes
It’s time to kick off SciFri’s Charismatic Creature Carnival! Welcome to our celebration of creatures that are overlooked or unfairly maligned by the general public, which, if you look a little closer, have an undeniable charm. Six audience-suggested creatures were chosen, but only one will be crowned the very first carnival inductee into the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame.
The first friendly head-to-head battle in this fall’s Charismatic Creature Carnival is between the mantis shrimp and the hellbender, a giant aquatic salamander. Defending the mantis shrimp is Jason Dinh, PhD candidate in biology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. And representing the hellbender is Lauren Diaz, PhD student in fisheries science at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Find a list of upcoming carnival celebrations below!
Jason Dinh is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Lauren Diaz is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
