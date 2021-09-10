 09/10/2021

New Policies Emerge In The Wake Of Climate-Connected Disasters

11:26 minutes

president biden comforts a white woman as they look on to wreckage and debris from hurrican ida. both of them are wearing masks a small group of people stand behind them
President Biden surveying damage caused by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey on September 7, 2021. Credit: Office of Governor Phil Murphy/flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0

This week, people across the United States continued to be reminded of the results of a shifting climate—with people in the Gulf states still recovering from Ida,  northeastern states dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida-induced flooding, and western states battling wildfires and smoke.  

With climate-related disasters as a backdrop, President Biden announced a goal of shifting some 45% of U.S. energy production to solar power by 2050.

Kendra Pierre-Louis, senior reporter for the Gimlet-Spotify podcast How to Save A Planet, joins Ira to talk about those stories and more, including new calculations of the importance of minimizing fossil fuel extraction, to a successful sample collection effort on Martian soil. 

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Kendra Pierre-Louis

Kendra Pierre-Louis is a senior reporter for Gimlet/Spotify’s How to Save a Planet podcast.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

To Breed An Oyster

As climate change shifts ocean chemistry, persuading oysters to breed helps scientists understand how they may be impacted.

Read More

How COVID-19 Reveals Existing Biases Against The Disability Community

Disability advocates feel let down by California’s pandemic response—and are fighting for more equal treatment.

Read More