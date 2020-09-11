September 11, 2020

featured segment
Why A Medium-Sized Black Hole Is Surprising Physicists
The discovery of a medium-sized black hole offers new insights into how black holes form and grow.
12:15
COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Promise Not To Rush Testing
As President Trump promises a vaccine before the election, some of the largest pharmaceutical companies plan to keep politics out of science.
16:56
These Moss Are Living Their Best Life—Under Rocks
Moss in the desert have learned to use rocks as sun shades.
An Argument For The Benefits Of Not Bathing
We’ve all been treating personal hygiene differently these days. Writer James Hamblin discusses breaking the rules around cleanliness.
12:13
Against Impossible Odds, The Warsaw Ghetto Stopped A Typhus Outbreak
Researchers find public health measures likely stopped a second wave of disease under impossible circumstances.
16:35
It’s Still A Wild, Wonder-Filled World
A new book of nature writing revels in creatures both strange and glorious—and explores why even a threatened world contains wonder.
17:08
