Can Fungus Survive Climate Change?

One of the most extensive global networks for sharing information and moving around essential nutrients is hidden from us—but it’s right below our feet.

Networks of fungi often connect trees and plants to one another. But scientists are just starting to untangle what these fungal connections look like, and how important they are. Mycologist Christopher Fernandez explains how these fungal systems might be affected by climate change—and what that means for the entire forest ecosystem.

Further Reading

Read more about fungi and climate change in Science.