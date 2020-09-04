 09/04/2020

Can Fungus Survive Climate Change?

11:58 minutes

a close up under a microscope of a brown fungus with small mycelium stringing off of it
The fungus, Cenococcum geophilum ectomycorrhiza. Credit: Cwfernandez/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

One of the most extensive global networks for sharing information and moving around essential nutrients is hidden from us—but it’s right below our feet. 

Networks of fungi often connect trees and plants to one another. But scientists are just starting to untangle what these fungal connections look like, and how important they are. Mycologist Christopher Fernandez explains how these fungal systems might be affected by climate change—and what that means for the entire forest ecosystem.

  • Read more about fungi and climate change in Science

Segment Guests

Christopher Fernandez

Christopher Fernandez is a postdoctoral associate in Plant and Microbial Biology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

