 09/04/2020

A Cellular Race Through A Maze

16:37 minutes

two photos of a maze with colorful networks of cells growing through it - they are solving the maze
D. discoideum solving a representation of the maze from Hampton Court Palace. (Bottom) Cells sensing a shortcut using the self-generated gradient and selecting a new minimal route. Cells enter from the left and exit at the right. Time is represented by cell color; blue shows early times and red later times. Credit: Luke Tweedy

Cells are the basic building blocks of life. Our bodies are made up of trillions and trillions of them, and they all serve a specific purpose. But these tiny workers don’t always stay in the same place. Many move around the body—whether they’re creating a developing embryo, helping the immune system, or, distressingly, spreading cancer. 

A team of scientists in the UK recently set up an experiment to learn more about how cells move. They put dirt-dwelling amoebas and mouse cancer cells at the start of a maze, to see how well each would migrate. 

a gif of four different images showing a timelapse of cells solving a complex maze
Here is an “easy” maze. Most cells that enter the easy maze solve it. This is a timelapse of cells going through the maze. Credit: Luke Tweedy and Michele Zagnoni
a gif of four different images showing a timelapse of cells solving a complex maze
This is a timelapse of a cells trying to solve a “hard” maze. However, in the hard maze, most cells get lost down a dead end and get stuck. Credit: Luke Tweedy and Michele Zagnoni

While amoebas proved speedier than their cancerous counterparts, Luke Tweedy, a postdoctoral researcher at the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in Glasgow, Scotland, says the cancer cells were surprisingly mobile.

“I’m honestly still quite terrified by them,” Tweedy says. “The degree to which they can be guided in one direction is extraordinary.”

Tweedy joins Ira to talk about what his team learned about cancer cell movement, and explains why recreating a famous English hedge maze proved to be a little too difficult for his cellular subjects. See more videos of cells solving mazes below!

Credit: Luke Tweedy, Michele Zagnoni, Cancer Research UK

In the video above, cancer cells (pancreatic cancer—pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, grown in culture) solving mazes of different shapes, or a complex maze. They are less perfect than the amoebas, but still scarily accurate, the researchers write.

Credit: Luke Tweedy, Michele Zagnoni, Cancer Research UK

Seen here, the team designed a version of the famous Hampton Court palace maze and built it in microscale (the paths are less than 50 microns wide). Cells are easily able to solve it, better than people, in fact, the researchers note. The team also noticed an imperfection in the microfluidic device that caused a small short circuit; cells easily noticed it and took advantage of a shorter route.

Further Reading

  • Read the full study in Science

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Luke Tweedy

Luke Tweedy is a postdoctoral researcher at the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in Glasgow, Scotland.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Most Charismatic Single Cell You’ll Meet Today

Welcome to the Charismatic Creature Corner, a new segment where creatures big and small vie for the coveted charisma crown. Our first contender: the curiously clever slime mold

Read More

Turning Proteins Into Music

Researchers are using music to unravel the mysteries of life’s complicated building blocks.

Read More