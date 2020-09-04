A Cellular Race Through A Maze

Cells are the basic building blocks of life. Our bodies are made up of trillions and trillions of them, and they all serve a specific purpose. But these tiny workers don’t always stay in the same place. Many move around the body—whether they’re creating a developing embryo, helping the immune system, or, distressingly, spreading cancer.

A team of scientists in the UK recently set up an experiment to learn more about how cells move. They put dirt-dwelling amoebas and mouse cancer cells at the start of a maze, to see how well each would migrate.

While amoebas proved speedier than their cancerous counterparts, Luke Tweedy, a postdoctoral researcher at the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in Glasgow, Scotland, says the cancer cells were surprisingly mobile.

“I’m honestly still quite terrified by them,” Tweedy says. “The degree to which they can be guided in one direction is extraordinary.”

Tweedy joins Ira to talk about what his team learned about cancer cell movement, and explains why recreating a famous English hedge maze proved to be a little too difficult for his cellular subjects. See more videos of cells solving mazes below!

Credit: Luke Tweedy, Michele Zagnoni, Cancer Research UK

In the video above, cancer cells (pancreatic cancer—pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, grown in culture) solving mazes of different shapes, or a complex maze. They are less perfect than the amoebas, but still scarily accurate, the researchers write.

Credit: Luke Tweedy, Michele Zagnoni, Cancer Research UK

Seen here, the team designed a version of the famous Hampton Court palace maze and built it in microscale (the paths are less than 50 microns wide). Cells are easily able to solve it, better than people, in fact, the researchers note. The team also noticed an imperfection in the microfluidic device that caused a small short circuit; cells easily noticed it and took advantage of a shorter route.

