A Book Club At The End Of Time

This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Stephen Hawking's 1988 book 'A Brief History of Time.'

This year was both the 30th anniversary of Stephen Hawking’s science blockbuster A Brief History of Time, but also the year the famed physicist himself passed away. In memory of Hawking and celebration of his work, Science Friday Book Club listeners joined up to read A Brief History of Time, ask questions, and explore the far reaches of what we know about the universe—how it began, how it will end, and what it’s made of in the meantime.

[Most of the universe’s mass is invisible dark matter. But why haven’t we found it yet?]

In the final chapter of this summer’s book club, Yale astronomer and physicist Priya Natarajan and physicist Clifford Johnson of the University of Southern California join Ira Flatow and SciFri producer Christie Taylor to talk about the man, the book, and the science—and where the field has gone since.

Want to keep reading? The summer Book Club may be over, but you can continue the fun. Here are some recommendations from our two readers:

