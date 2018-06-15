A Hue Of A Different Color

Did you know a blue jay’s feathers and a butterfly’s wings aren’t actually blue? Neither are your blue eyes. Pure water is, but only very slightly. From the colors we see in flowers and birds, to the hues we use in art and decoration, there’s more than one way to make a rainbow—and it all starts with molecules and structures that are too small to see.

For pigments, ultramarine, or lapis lazuli, and red ocher have adorned art throughout history. But there’s also carmine, the vivid shade of crimson made from the cochineal beetle, and vermilion, the vibrant scarlet color made with mercury sulfide. All of these are molecules that absorb some light and re-emit the colors we see. On the other hand, most animals create blue not with blue substances, but with tiny structures that bend light. Stripped of these, a blue jay’s feathers would look a dull brown. Biologist Andrew Parker explains how these structures work in nature and why we might someday want to mimic them.

Plus, even house paint is more complicated than you think. Chemist Mas Subramanian explains why stability, safety, and affordability are a rare combination in pigments, and how his accidental creation of a new blue has taken him down the rabbit hole of hunting for something even more elusive: red.

View some of these exquisite hues (and their subsequent structural colors) below!

