 06/15/2018

A Hue Of A Different Color

24:42 minutes

Did you know a blue jay’s feathers and a butterfly’s wings aren’t actually blue? Neither are your blue eyes. Pure water is, but only very slightly. From the colors we see in flowers and birds, to the hues we use in art and decoration, there’s more than one way to make a rainbow—and it all starts with molecules and structures that are too small to see.

For pigments, ultramarine, or lapis lazuli, and red ocher have adorned art throughout history. But there’s also carmine, the vivid shade of crimson made from the cochineal beetle, and vermilion, the vibrant scarlet color made with mercury sulfide. All of these are molecules that absorb some light and re-emit the colors we see. On the other hand, most animals create blue not with blue substances, but with tiny structures that bend light. Stripped of these, a blue jay’s feathers would look a dull brown. Biologist Andrew Parker explains how these structures work in nature and why we might someday want to mimic them.

Plus, even house paint is more complicated than you think. Chemist Mas Subramanian explains why stability, safety, and affordability are a rare combination in pigments, and how his accidental creation of a new blue has taken him down the rabbit hole of hunting for something even more elusive: red.

View some of these exquisite hues (and their subsequent structural colors) below!

a blue spotted weevil on a leaf
A weevil with the opal-type structure, or a 3D photonic crystal. Credit: courtesy Andrew Parker
black and white electron micrograph of a nano structure
A scanning electron micrograph of a close-packed array of nano spheres found in the blue weevil. Credit: courtesy Andrew Parker

a fuzzy looking worm with iridescent blue and gold filaments
An Aphrodita or “sea mouse,” a marine, polychaete worm that looks like a mouse. Credit: courtesy Andrew Parker
black and white electron microscope scans of the filaments
A scanning electron micrograph of the Aphrodita’s 2D photonics crystals, which has a close packed array of nanotubes in its spines and hairs. This was the first photonics crystal identified as such in animals. Credit: courtesy Andrew Parker

vibrant blue powder on a white background
YInMn powder. Credit: Oregon State University
a color wheel of the various pigments created in the lab
Mas Subramanian’s lab has created other colors using YInMn chemistry, including purple, yellow, orange and green. They created yellow and orange by replacing iron for manganese we have made; green by switching copper for manganese; and purple by swapping indium with titanium and zinc. Credit: Oregon State University

Segment Guests

Mas Subramanian

Mas Subramanian is a professor of Materials Science in the Department of Chemistry at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.

Andrew Parker

Andrew Parker is a senior research fellow in Green Templeton College, University of Oxford, and author of Seven Deadly Colors (Simon & Schuster, 2005). He’s based in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

