A Tiny Fungus With A Big Impact

Hawaii’s primary forest tree, the ʻōhiʻa lehua, is under attack by a microscopic fungus—bringing an ecological change to Hawaii that could reshape the islands’ landscape. The tree, with blossoms that resemble a red explosion of fireworks, is one of the forest’s keystone canopy trees.

USDA Agricultural Research Service plant pathologist Lisa Keith is working to track down the fungal culprit, to slow its spread across the Big Island, and to try to determine whether resistant strains of the ʻōhiʻa lehua tree exist. Greg Asner, an ecologist at the Carnegie Institution for Science, joins the conversation to talk about mapping tree death from the skies, with sophisticated camera and chemical sensing equipment. Check out some pictures from the process below.