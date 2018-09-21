 09/21/2018

A Tiny Fungus With A Big Impact

27:02 minutes

desolated forest against blue sky
The fungus has completely killed some strands of forest. Credit: Lisa Keith

Hawaii’s primary forest tree, the ʻōhiʻa lehua, is under attack by a microscopic fungus—bringing an ecological change to Hawaii that could reshape the islands’ landscape. The tree, with blossoms that resemble a red explosion of fireworks, is one  of the forest’s keystone canopy trees.

USDA Agricultural Research Service plant pathologist Lisa Keith is working to track down the fungal culprit, to slow its spread across the Big Island, and to try to determine whether resistant strains of the ʻōhiʻa lehua tree exist. Greg Asner, an ecologist at the Carnegie Institution for Science, joins the conversation to talk about mapping tree death from the skies, with sophisticated camera and chemical sensing equipment. Check out some pictures from the process below. 

inside of plane with big computer screen and equipment
Scientists study the forest from a plane that carries special equipment. Credit: Greg Asner
green trees that look like broccoli with some white trees that look like cauliflower
An aerial view of trees affected by the fungus. Credit: Greg Asner
zoomed out aerial map with orange and blue sections
An aerial view of areas affected by the fungus. The orange areas are where trees are infected, and the blue indicates where they have already died. Credit: Greg Asner
orange-ish image with what looks like black nails sticking out of the wood
A microscopic image of a piece of wood infected by the pathogen. Credit: Lisa Keith

