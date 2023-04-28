Why Do Humans Anthropomorphize AI?
17:20 minutes
Artificial intelligence has become more sophisticated in a short period of time. Even though we may understand that when ChatGPT spits out a response, there’s no human behind the screen, we can’t help but anthropomorphize—imagining that the AI has a personality, thoughts, or feelings.
How exactly should we understand the bond between humans and artificial intelligence?
Guest host Sophie Bushwick talks to Dr. David Gunkel, professor of media studies at Northern Illinois University, to explore the ways in which humans and artificial intelligence form emotional connections.
Dr. David Gunkel is a professor of Media Studies at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
