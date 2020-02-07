 02/07/2020

Meet Alice Ball, Unsung Pioneer In Leprosy Treatment

16:21 minutes

In 1915, an infection with leprosy (also called Hansen’s disease) often meant a death sentence. Patients were commonly sent into mandatory quarantine in “leper colonies,” never to return.  Before the development of the drug promin in the 1940s, one of the few somewhat-effective treatments for leprosy was use of an oil extracted from the chaulmoogra tree. However, that oil was not readily water soluble, making it difficult for the human body to absorb.  

A new short film, The Ball Method, tells the story of Alice Ball, a young African-American chemist. She was the first woman and first African American to receive a Master’s degree from the University of Hawaii, and also the first to be a professor of chemistry there. Ball was able to discover a method for extracting compounds from the oil and modifying them to become more soluble—a modification that led to the development of an injectable treatment for leprosy. 

Dagmawi Abebe, director of the film, joins Ira to tell the story of Alice Ball, her work, and why she failed to receive credit at the time for her contributions to medicine. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Dagmawi Abebe

Dagmawi Abebe is the director and screenwriter of The Ball Method (2020). He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Your Cervical Mucus Is Beautiful

The protective substance is an important barrier between a woman’s body and the environment. Here’s how researchers are using it to understand health.

Read More

‘Radical’ Explores The Hidden History Of Breast Cancer

Did you know the ubiquitous pink ribbons were almost peach-colored? Or that the DOD has spent three billion dollars on breast cancer research?

Read More