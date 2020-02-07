Meet Alice Ball, Unsung Pioneer In Leprosy Treatment

In 1915, an infection with leprosy (also called Hansen’s disease) often meant a death sentence. Patients were commonly sent into mandatory quarantine in “leper colonies,” never to return. Before the development of the drug promin in the 1940s, one of the few somewhat-effective treatments for leprosy was use of an oil extracted from the chaulmoogra tree. However, that oil was not readily water soluble, making it difficult for the human body to absorb.

A new short film, The Ball Method, tells the story of Alice Ball, a young African-American chemist. She was the first woman and first African American to receive a Master’s degree from the University of Hawaii, and also the first to be a professor of chemistry there. Ball was able to discover a method for extracting compounds from the oil and modifying them to become more soluble—a modification that led to the development of an injectable treatment for leprosy.

Dagmawi Abebe, director of the film, joins Ira to tell the story of Alice Ball, her work, and why she failed to receive credit at the time for her contributions to medicine.

