Searching For The Secrets Of Ancient Cultures—From Space
17:32 minutes
Thinking about taking a big trip this summer? You might consider skipping the large urban centers, like Paris or Madrid, for something a little older—like Pompeii. The ancient city in Italy is one of the country’s largest tourist attractions, receiving over 4 million visitors a year. Hollowed out buildings, cobblestone streets, and delicate mosaics are all that’s left of this ancient Roman civilization after it was covered by volcanic ash from Mt. Vesusius in 79 A.D.
But why are so many drawn thousands of miles to experience what is essentially a ghost town? Perhaps because archaeology is inspiring tourism around the world. From Egypt, China, South America to India, archaeologists are experiencing a golden era of discovery thanks to new tools, like big data, artificial intelligence, and satellite imagery, that help uncover buried civilizations. Sarah Parcak, professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama, Birmingham and author of the new book Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past, joins Ira to talk about what past civilizations can teach us about our current moment in time.
Read an excerpt of Parcak’s new book.
Sarah Parcak is a space archaeologist, National Geographic Fellow, and anthropology professor at the University of Alabama, Birmingham in Birmingham, Alabama.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.