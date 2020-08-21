 08/21/2020

Trump Administration Finalizes Plans For Arctic Refuge Drilling

a landscape shot of mountains and a large long river
Firth river, in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Credit: Thayer A, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

On Monday, Interior Secretary Secretary David Bernhardt announced the plan that would auction drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Yasmin Tayag of Medium’s OneZero talks about the details of the leases and criticisms of the plan—and checks in on wildfires in California from station KQED.

Segment Guests

Yasmin Tayag

Yasmin Tayag is Senior editor at OneZero and a writer for Medium Coronavirus Blog based out of New York.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

