Trump Administration Finalizes Plans For Arctic Refuge Drilling
12:24 minutes
12:24 minutes
On Monday, Interior Secretary Secretary David Bernhardt announced the plan that would auction drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Yasmin Tayag of Medium’s OneZero talks about the details of the leases and criticisms of the plan—and checks in on wildfires in California from station KQED.
Yasmin Tayag is Senior editor at OneZero and a writer for Medium Coronavirus Blog based out of New York.
