 08/16/2019

Are Electric Scooters Actually Good For The Environment?

3:54 minutes

a row of green and black electric scooters with large wheels lined up on a grey sidewalk next to the street
A line of electric scooters ready to rent in San Diego, California. Credit: Arne Beruldsen/Shutterstock

Electric scooters are the latest urban transportation sensation. Last year alone, Americans took 38.5 million rides on electric scooters. From Los Angeles to Austin to Atlanta, people are now scooting to get around.

Scooters are electric, emission-free, and must be replacing gas-guzzling car trips. That has to be good for the climate, right?

But a new study in the journal Environmental Research Letters says electric scooters actually aren’t very green. Researchers tallied up all the carbon emissions in a scooter’s “life cycle”—manufacturing, shipping, recharging—and found that scooters produce more emissions per passenger mile than an electric bike, a moped, and even a standard bus with high ridership.

One major cause of scooter emissions? The fact that they’re transported within cities, by cars, to overnight recharging locations and places they’re likely to be picked up the next day.

There is good news for scooter fans, though—policy changes have the potential to make them greener.

Sigal Samuel, a staff writer for Vox based in Washington D.C., joins Ira to talk more about the study.

Further Reading:

Sign up for Degrees Of Change, and stay on top of today's most important climate stories.

Segment Guests

Sigal Samuel

Sigal Samuel is a staff writer at Vox. 

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Camille Petersen

Camille Petersen is a freelance reporter and Science Friday’s 2019 summer radio intern. She’s a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School. Her favorite science topics include brains, artificial brains, and bacteria.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A ‘Shared Ride’ May Be A Public Burden

A new study found that the presence of services like Uber and Lyft increased road congestion in San Francisco.

Read More

City Cyclists Crowdsource The Safest Path

A Pittsburgh cyclist designed a navigation app to help other bikers find the safest roads to travel.

Read More