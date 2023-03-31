 03/31/2023

National Audubon Society Sticks With Its Name, Despite Namesake’s Racism

16:57 minutes

A bobolink sits on a fencepost. The bobolink is a stout mostly black bird with a bright yellow nape and white contrasting "shoulder pads" at the top of each wing.
Bobolink perched on fence. Credit: Shutterstock

For more than a year, the National Audubon Society—one of the largest bird conservation groups—mulled over a big decision: whether or not they should rename the organization. Its namesake, John James Audubon, is known as the founding father of American birding. But Audubon and his family were anti-abolition and they enslaved nine people in their home. He also actively harmed and looted from Indigenous people.

Earlier this month, the National Audubon Society announced its decision to keep “Audubon” in its name, saying that it’s important in allowing the organization to keep protecting birds. The open letter also says the organization represents “much more than the work of one person.”

The decision to stick with the Audubon name has been met with intense backlash, from birders, local branches, and even its own employees. A handful of locally-run Audubon branches, from New York City to Madison, Wisconsin, plan to change their names to nix the word Audubon. Seattle’s branch is renaming itself “Birds Connect Seattle,” and Washington D.C.’s Audubon Naturalist Society is now “Nature Forward.”

Guest host Kathleen Davis speaks with Stuart Wells, executive director of Portland Audubon and conservation scientist Corina Newsome about their reactions to the National Audubon Society keeping its name, and how changes are happening locally, including in places like Portland.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Corina Newsome

Corina Newsome is a conservation scientist based in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Guest
Stuart Wells

Stuart Wells is executive director of Portland Audubon in Portland, Oregon.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

Appreciating The Brilliance Of Benjamin Banneker

From the stars to cicadas, this self-taught Black scientist left a long legacy.

Read More

Attracting Birds To Prime Habitat By Playing Recordings Of Their Calls

Researchers are broadcasting recorded bird calls to try to bring secretive rails to prime habitat where they can feed and mate.

Read More