 04/28/2023

Dirty Diapers Reveal How Germy Babies’ Microbiomes Are

12:17 minutes

Childcare Concept. Portrait of cute baby wearing bodysuit lying on white beedsheets at home.
Credit: Shutterstock

In a new study, researchers picked through the dirty diapers of more than 600 infants. Those stinky diapers were a gold mine of info—they contained more than 10,000 virus species. And though it may sound terrifying, those viruses play a key role in babies’ microbiomes.

Guest host and SciFri producer Kathleen Davis talks with Katherine J. Wu, staff writer at The Atlantic about this story and other science news of the week. They chat about climate change’s influence on the twilight zone, what critters can be found on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a surprising twist in the story of Mars’ moon Deimos, the impressive sleeping habits of elephant seals, and why insects seem to flock to the light when it’s dark out.

Segment Guests

Katherine J. Wu

Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producer

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

Explore More

A Lesson In The Language Of ‘Baby Talk’

Researchers discover timbre is an important component when speaking ‘motherese.’

Read More

From Mother’s Lungs To Baby’s Body

Why does air pollution exposure in the womb adversely affect infants? Researchers find a possible clue in the thyroid.

Read More