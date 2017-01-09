The Science Friday Educator Collaborative is back! Supporting Science Friday’s longstanding mission to educate learners both in and out of the classroom, we bring you seven more innovative educators who have found inspiration in Science Friday media. From the intricate hexagons of a bee’s honeycomb to the rotational dynamics of raw eggs in space, they’ve put together a collection of teaching resources that anyone can use to explore the science we talk about on the show every week.

[Introducing the Science Friday Educator Collaborative.]

Science Friday’s education program assistant, Xochitl Garcia, and two of our new teacher collaborators, Jose Rivas and Stacy George, join Ira to talk about what it means to bring science and engineering stories into the classroom in a hands-on way.

See Jose and Stacy’s resources here, and check back for the rest of the collaborative’s work later this September!

Also, want to be part of our next group of educator collaborators? Applications are open now for the 2018 cohort, learn more and apply here.