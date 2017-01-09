Back-To-School Lessons From Science Friday’s Educator Collaborative
The Science Friday Educator Collaborative is back! Supporting Science Friday’s longstanding mission to educate learners both in and out of the classroom, we bring you seven more innovative educators who have found inspiration in Science Friday media. From the intricate hexagons of a bee’s honeycomb to the rotational dynamics of raw eggs in space, they’ve put together a collection of teaching resources that anyone can use to explore the science we talk about on the show every week.
Science Friday’s education program assistant, Xochitl Garcia, and two of our new teacher collaborators, Jose Rivas and Stacy George, join Ira to talk about what it means to bring science and engineering stories into the classroom in a hands-on way.
Xochitl Garcia is Science Friday’s education program assistant. She is a former teacher who loves hanging out with her fat-tailed gecko, which, despite the efforts of students, family, friends, and a fantasy football league to name it, is still only referred to as “the gecko.”
Stacy George is a STEM teacher for grades three through five at Mauka Lani Elementary School in Hawaii. After more than 25 years of teaching, she’s convinced that getting messy is key to learning about science, so it’s no surprise to see her out with her students digging for worms or testing the water quality of local streams.
As the physics and engineering teacher at Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy in Lennox, California, Jose Rivas has created a minds-on approach to project-based instruction that has been recognized nationally. In 2016, he won the Northrop Grumman Foundation Excellence in Engineering Education Award, and in 2015, received the Shell Science Teaching Award.
