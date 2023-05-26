 05/26/2023

A Famous Sled Dog’s Genome Holds Evolutionary Surprises

a black and white historical print image of a man on the right with a large animal fur winter coat to brave the harsh alaskan environment. he stands next to a dog on the left that hair pointy ears and a bushy dark coat with a white tuft on his chest.
Balto and his owner, Gunnar Kasson in 1925. Credit: Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public Library/Photograph Collection

Do you remember the story of Balto? In 1925, the town of Nome, Alaska, was facing a diphtheria outbreak. Balto was a sled dog and a very good boy who helped deliver life-saving medicine to the people in the town. Balto’s twisty tale has been told many times, including in a 1990s animated movie in which Kevin Bacon voiced the iconic dog.

But last month, scientists uncovered a new side of Balto. They sequenced his genes and discovered the sled dog wasn’t exactly who they expected. The study published in the journal Science, was part of a project called Zoonomia, which aims to better understand the evolution of mammals, including our own genome, by looking at the genes of other animals—from narwhals to aardvarks. 

Guest host Flora Lichtman talks with Dr. Elinor Karlsson, associate professor in Bioinformatics and Integrative Biology at the UMass Chan Medical School and director of Vertebrate Genomics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Dr. Katie Moon, post-doctoral researcher who led Balto’s study; and Dr. Beth Shapiro, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UC Santa Cruz, who coauthored the new study on Balto and another paper which identified animals that are most likely to face extinction

Elinor Karlsson

Dr. Elinor Karlsson is a professor of Bioinformatics and Integrative Biology at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, and director of the Vertebrate Genomics Group at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Boston, Massachusetts.

Katie Moon

Dr. Katie Moon is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California – Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California.

Beth Shapiro

Dr. Beth Shapiro is a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California – Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California.

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

Flora Lichtman was the host of the podcast Every Little Thing. She’s a former Science Friday multimedia producer.

