Bar graphs seem like one of the simplest ways to represent data. Many people assume that the longer the bar, the bigger the number it represents. Sometimes bar graphs represent an average not a total count, which is trickier to understand.

And because bar graphs are everywhere, psychologists from Wellesley College wanted to determine how well people can actually read and interpret bar graphs. Turns out, one in five people in their study misunderstood the data the bar graphs intended to show. And sometimes simple-looking graphs actually make it harder to understand the data they are based on.

Ira talks with Jeremy Wilmer, associate professor, and Sarah Horan Kerns, research associate, at Wellesley College’s department of psychology, based in Wellesley Massachusetts about their bar graph research and curriculum to improve data literacy.

If you’re curious whether you’ve been missing the bar with your chart interpretation skills, try out this little challenge below that mirrors the study by Kerns and Wilmer. You’ll need something to write with, and either a piece of paper or a printout of the chart below.

Take a look at this graph: It shows the average cuteness score of four animals as rated by Science Friday staff. Remember, each bar represents an average or mean score. An average expresses the central or typical value in a set of values. Sketch this graph on a piece of paper or print out your own copy. On the Pink Fairy Armadillo bar, draw 20 dots that show possible individual scores that could be averaged to get the value shown by that bar. Next, do the same for the Golden Mole bar.

What does your bar graph sketch look like? More like A, or more like B below?



When Kerns and Wilmer issued a similar challenge, they found that the bar graph sketches made by study participants fell into two camps: Sketches either illustrated an accurate interpretation of an average, with data points both above and below the top of the bar, illustrated as figure A above, or they showed data points at or below the top of the bar, what they call a Bar-Tip Limit (BTL) error, illustrated in figure B above.

When a graph reader confuses a bar graph of averages as representing counts, they incorrectly restrict individual data to inside the bar, an error made by about one in five study participants.