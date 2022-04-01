 04/01/2022

Can You Read A Bar Graph?

12:00 minutes

a arts and crafts style bar graph
Credit: Shutterstock

Bar graphs seem like one of the simplest ways to represent data. Many people assume that the longer the bar, the bigger the number it represents. Sometimes bar graphs represent an average not a total count, which is trickier to understand. 

And because bar graphs are everywhere, psychologists from Wellesley College wanted to determine how well people can actually read and interpret bar graphs. Turns out, one in five people in their study misunderstood the data the bar graphs intended to show. And sometimes simple-looking graphs actually make it harder to understand the data they are based on. 

Ira talks with Jeremy Wilmer, associate professor, and Sarah Horan Kerns, research associate, at Wellesley College’s department of psychology, based in Wellesley Massachusetts about their bar graph research and curriculum to improve data literacy. 

If you’re curious whether you’ve been missing the bar with your chart interpretation skills, try out this little challenge below that mirrors the study by Kerns and Wilmer. You’ll need something to write with, and either a piece of paper or a printout of the chart below. 

A graph is titled SciFri Staff Score Organism Cuteness and has four bars with a label on the bottom of each: Pink Fairy Armadillo, Aye Aye, Golden Mole, Maggots. The height of each bar indicates the average cuteness score of that animal, a score of one means not cute, and a score of five means cute. The Pink Fairy Armadillo bar comes up just below five, the aye aye is at 3, the golden mole is at 4, and the maggot is a little over 1. It is clear that the Pink Fairy Armadillo has the highest average cuteness score, and the maggot has the lowest average cuteness score.
Credit: Ariel Zych
  1. Take a look at this graph: It shows the average cuteness score of four animals as rated by Science Friday staff. Remember, each bar represents an average or mean score. An average expresses the central or typical value in a set of values.    
  2. Sketch this graph on a piece of paper or print out your own copy.
  3. On the Pink Fairy Armadillo bar, draw 20 dots that show possible individual scores that could be averaged to get the value shown by that bar. 
  4. Next, do the same for the Golden Mole bar. 

What does your bar graph sketch look like? More like A, or more like B below?

A graph is titled SciFri Staff Score Organism Cuteness and has four bars with a label on the bottom of each: Pink Fairy Armadillo, Aye Aye, Golden Mole, Maggots. The height of each bar indicates the average cuteness score of that animal, a score of one means not cute, and a score of five means cute. On the bar labeled Pink Fairy Armadillo, 20 dots have been drawn, with most of the dots above the top of the bar at a cuteness score of five, and some on the top of the bar, and some within the bar just below it. The same is true for the golden mole bar, but the dots extend further above and below the top of the bar.
Example A – 20 dots drawn on the Pink Fairy Armadillo bar, and 20 dots drawn on the Golden Mole bar. Note that the dots are distributed above, at, and below the tip of each bar. Credit: Ariel Zych
A graph is titled SciFri Staff Score Organism Cuteness and has four bars with a label on the bottom of each: Pink Fairy Armadillo, Aye Aye, Golden Mole, Maggots. The height of each bar indicates the average cuteness score of that animal, a score of one means not cute, and a score of five means cute. On the bar labeled Pink Fairy Armadillo, 20 dots have been drawn, but this time all of the dots are below the top of the bar. The same is true for the golden mole bar, all of the dots are restricted to within the bar and are drawn along the lines of the values of cuteness scores of 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Example B – 20 dots drawn on the Pink Fairy Armadillo bar, and 20 dots drawn on the Golden Mole bar. Note that the dots are restricted to the area within each bar. Credit: Ariel Zych

When Kerns and Wilmer issued a similar challenge, they found that the bar graph sketches made by study participants fell into two camps: Sketches either illustrated an accurate interpretation of an average, with data points both above and below the top of the bar, illustrated as figure A above, or they showed data points at or below the top of the bar, what they call a Bar-Tip Limit (BTL) error, illustrated in figure B above. 

When a graph reader confuses a bar graph of averages as representing counts, they incorrectly restrict individual data to inside the bar, an error made by about one in five study participants. 

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jeremy Wilmer

Jeremy Wilmer is an associate professor of Psychology at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

More From Guest
Sarah Horan Kerns

Sarah Horan Kerns is a research associate in the Psychology department at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How To Make A Pop-Up Book With Engineering

Use geometry to make and measure paper pop-up book mechanisms—from the v-fold to the box layer.

Read More

These Amazing STEM Educators Are Going Above And Beyond

Here's the quick and comforting cup of hope you’re looking for—inspiring educators share STEM lessons and tidbits of wisdom.

Read More