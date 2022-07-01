The Best Science Books To Read This Summer, 2022 Edition

Whether you’re on the beach this summer, taking a staycation, or whiling away too many hours spent delayed in airports, you’ll want something to read. Ira and guest authors Riley Black and Deb Blum are here for you, with recommendations for the best books to soak in during the season of escapism.

Riley Black’s Picks:

Science writer and author of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs



“This is something about our own bodies that are so often treated as mysterious and unknown when they’re not unknown. We actually know quite a bit. The topic of this book is relevant to everybody.”

Deb Blum also recommends this book, saying:

“This is a wonderful book that also explores the politics of science. You see early on it’s an all-male show. We’ve been sort of correcting that ever since and rethinking how the human body works in some wonderful ways.”



“This is the untold story of our ancestors and where we came from. So often we’re told mammals lived in the shadow of the dinosaurs and we now know that’s not true at all. Our predecessors evolved alongside these animals.”



“It really is a celebration of sweat. Not just its function, but all the information it can convey: how quickly things we eat and drink can show up in sweat.”



“The science of Godzilla is its own topic but this is a fictional take on what if these giant monsters actually existed. And what does the bureaucracy look like around these things, and how does the biology of these animals work? A really fun beach read.”

Deb Blum’s Picks:

Director of the Knight Science Journalism program and author of The Poison Squad



“It is the story of Tyrannosaurus rex, but through the lens of the early dinosaur fossil hunters into the Wild Wild West of fossil hunting. He also looks at the motivations and the competitions of museums of the time, which was really vicious.”



“She really gets into the people who steal trees and why they steal them and how desperate they are, and builds these almost compassionate looks at people that on one side do terrible harm, while on the other side struggle to survive while normal lines of work are disappearing.”



“A murder mystery set during the development of the atomic bomb. This book has some wonderful stuff about poison in it—it’s really wonderful in the way it slides science into the narrative.”

Ira Flatow’s Picks:

Host of Science Friday



“They trace the work of 50 great discoveries that came after, from Lucy to Neanderthals. A concise, beautifully-illustrated story of human origins.”



“One of my favorite authors, one of my favorite scientists.”

The Thinkers

by Brad Herzog and Zachary Pullen



“This is an amazing book, an illustrated history of your Curies, your Einsteins, but there are also people you’ve never heard of, like Dr. Chien-Shiung Wu, the first lady of physics and Indian scientist Chandrasekhar Venkataraman.”



“In this age where so many states are legalizing marijuana, it took a doctor who’s been studying marijuana for decades to come up with a blueprint for how to use marijuana in medical practice.”