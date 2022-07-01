 07/01/2022

The Best Science Books To Read This Summer, 2022 Edition

17:00 minutes

a collection of eight book covers, including books titled vagina obscura, tree thieves, the half life of ruby fielding, beasts before us, the joy of sweat, kaiju preservation society, discovering us, and medical marijuanaWhether you’re on the beach this summer, taking a staycation, or whiling away too many hours spent delayed in airports, you’ll want something to read. Ira and guest authors Riley Black and Deb Blum are here for you, with recommendations for the best books to soak in during the season of escapism. 

Riley Black’s Picks:

Science writer and author of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs

a painted book cover with myriad of vagina-shaped plants, along with a duck, flowers, sand timer, with words 'Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage by rachel gross'Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage
by Rachel E. Gross

“This is something about our own bodies that are so often treated as mysterious and unknown when they’re not unknown. We actually know quite a bit. The topic of this book is relevant to everybody.”

Deb Blum also recommends this book, saying:

“This is a wonderful book that also explores the politics of science. You see early on it’s an all-male show. We’ve been sort of correcting that ever since and rethinking how the human body works in some wonderful ways.” 

an illustrated book cover with simplified outlines of vaguely odd-looking four legged creatures, along the lines of a wolf, with text 'Beasts Before Us: The Untold Story Of Mammal Origins and Evolution by Elsa Panciroli'Beasts Before Us: The Untold Story Of Mammal Origins and Evolution
by Elsa Panciroli

“This is the untold story of our ancestors and where we came from. So often we’re told mammals lived in the shadow of the dinosaurs and we now know that’s not true at all. Our predecessors evolved alongside these animals.”

 

a book cover colored orange with drops covering it and the title in black blocky letters "the joy of sweat: the strange science of perspiration" by sarah evertsThe Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration
by Sarah Everts

“It really is a celebration of sweat. Not just its function, but all the information it can convey: how quickly things we eat and drink can show up in sweat.”

 

a book cover of a dirtied, bloddied name that attached to a landyard that says 'The Kaiju Preservation Society by new york times best-selling authorJohn Scalzi'The Kaiju Preservation Society
by John Scalzi

“The science of Godzilla is its own topic but this is a fictional take on what if these giant monsters actually existed. And what does the bureaucracy look like around these things, and how does the biology of these animals work? A really fun beach read.”

 

Deb Blum’s Picks:

Director of the Knight Science Journalism program and author of The Poison Squad

a book cover in the style of an old new yorker magazine cover, with waxy text over an old timey illustration of a t-rex skeleton with two white men and suits below it with text 'The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T-Rex and How It Shook Our World by David K. Randall'The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T-Rex and How It Shook Our World
by David K. Randall

“It is the story of Tyrannosaurus rex, but through the lens of the early dinosaur fossil hunters into the Wild Wild West of fossil hunting. He also looks at the motivations and the competitions of museums of the time, which was really vicious.”

a book cover with a photo of two very tall trees in the foreground, with other tall trees behind them, shrouded in fog, with text 'The Tree Thieves: Crime And Survival In North America’s Woods by Lyndsie Bourgon'The Tree Thieves: Crime And Survival In North America’s Woods
by Lyndsie Bourgon

“She really gets into the people who steal trees and why they steal them and how desperate they are, and builds these almost compassionate looks at people that on one side do terrible harm, while on the other side struggle to survive while normal lines of work are disappearing.”

a book cover of a woman turned away from the camera, wearing a classic 1940s button down shirt and skirt, behind her is the manhattan bridge, with text 'The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang'The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding
by Lydia Kang

“A murder mystery set during the development of the atomic bomb. This book has some wonderful stuff about poison in it—it’s really wonderful in the way it slides science into the narrative.”

Ira Flatow’s Picks:

Host of Science Friday

a book cover of speculative photos of early humans wearing tattered hides and cloth, with text 'Discovering Us: Fifty Great Discoveries In Human Origins by Evan Hadingham'Discovering Us: Fifty Great Discoveries In Human Origins
by Evan Hadingham

“They trace the work of 50 great discoveries that came after, from Lucy to Neanderthals. A concise, beautifully-illustrated story of human origins.”

Cover of the Rise and Reign of Mammals BookThe Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us
by Steve Brusatte

“One of my favorite authors, one of my favorite scientists.”

 

a book cover featuring a gaudy illustration of a collection of charactiatures feating people like ben franklin, albert einstein, and isaac newton to name a few. there's a bout dozen in total, with text 'The Thinkers by Brad Herzog and Zachary Pullen'The Thinkers
by Brad Herzog and Zachary Pullen

“This is an amazing book, an illustrated history of your Curies, your Einsteins, but there are also people you’ve never heard of, like Dr. Chien-Shiung Wu, the first lady of physics and Indian scientist Chandrasekhar Venkataraman.”

a book cover with a simple illustration of a marijuana leaf with text 'Medical Marijuana: Dr. Kogan’s Evidence-Based Guide to the Health Benefits of Cannabis and CBD by Mikhail Kogan'Medical Marijuana: Dr. Kogan’s Evidence-Based Guide to the Health Benefits of Cannabis and CBD
by Mikhail Kogan

“In this age where so many states are legalizing marijuana, it took a doctor who’s been studying marijuana for decades to come up with a blueprint for how to use marijuana in medical practice.”

