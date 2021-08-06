 08/06/2021

President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Sees The End Of The Road

a man and a woman shake hands in an office of the white house
President Joe Biden meets with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito to talk about passing an infrastructure bill on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Oval Office of the White House. Credit: Official White House/Photo by Adam Schultz/Flickr/Public Domain

President Biden’s huge infrastructure bill is finally seeing the end of the road. The nearly 2,000 page bill covers infrastructure improvements—everything from roads to broadband. The package also includes funding for projects that would build up the country’s climate change resilience. Some climate change experts say the budget doesn’t go far enough and other analysis says the bill would not pay for itself. Umair Irfan, staff writer at Vox, walks us through the bill, new fuel economy rules for electric vehicles, a Tesla lithium-ion battery fire, and more science news from the week.    

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

