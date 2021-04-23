 04/23/2021

Setting New Goals At An Earth Week Climate Summit

12:51 minutes

a man speaks at a podium behind to the side of him is a large screen with zoom callers and a board with a logo that reads leaders summit on climate
President Biden and world leaders at The Leaders Summit on Climate. Credit: The White House

This week, world leaders met online to discuss global climate policy and targets for carbon emissions reductions. The climate summit, organized by the Biden White House, comes just after the United States formally rejoined the Paris climate accords that were abandoned by the Trump administration.

In connection with the summit, the Biden administration announced a national goal of a 50% reduction (based on 2005 levels) in carbon emissions by 2030—a significant boost to the targets proposed in the original Paris accords.  And European Union nations announced the outlines of a climate deal  that would put the EU on target for “climate neutrality” by 2050. The EU also committed to a 55% reduction in emissions over 1990 levels by 2030. 

Other climate policy actions are in the works at home as well—including major support for renewable energy projects in the Biden administration’s proposed infrastructure plan. Emily Atkin, who writes the climate-focused newsletter HEATED, joins Ira to discuss the latest goings-on in climate policy, and whether the federal government is finally getting serious about the threat of climate change. 

Emily Atkin

Emily Atkin

Emily Atkin is author and founder of HEATED, a daily newsletter about the climate crisis. She's based in Washington, D.C..

