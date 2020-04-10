Big Data’s Latest On Tracking The Spread of COVID-19
12:07 minutes
This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, some European countries are collecting information on the movements of residents using cell phone data. This helps determine who is following stay-at-home orders, and who isn’t. Facebook and Google want to use their data about user movements to do the same. But some say this is a big breach of privacy.
Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum joins Ira to discuss this story and more of the latest COVID-19 news. She also explains what’s new with development of a coronavirus vaccine, and how self-driving vehicles are playing a part in contact-less delivery.
Amy Nordrum is News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.
Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.