 04/10/2020

Big Data’s Latest On Tracking The Spread of COVID-19

12:07 minutes

A non-binary femme using their phone.
Credit: The Gender Spectrum Collection/Zackary Drucker

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, some European countries are collecting information on the movements of residents using cell phone data. This helps determine who is following stay-at-home orders, and who isn’t. Facebook and Google want to use their data about user movements to do the same. But some say this is a big breach of privacy.

Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum joins Ira to discuss this story and more of the latest COVID-19 news. She also explains what’s new with development of a coronavirus vaccine, and how self-driving vehicles are playing a part in contact-less delivery.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

With Low Supplies, DIY Medical Gear Is On The Rise

Due to shortages of crucial supplies, healthcare workers ask volunteers to make medical masks.

Read More

Your Questions About COVID-19, Answered

You’ve had a lot of questions about the novel coronavirus. We’ve compiled answers and tips from health experts we’ve interviewed on the show.

Read More