Birds Of A Feather Flutter Together
17:21 minutes
Bird feathers have many different functions. Softer down keeps a bird warm and stiffer wing feathers are used for flight. Feathers are also important in communication. Bright plumage can say ‘hey, look at me.’ And some birds even use the shape of their feathers as a communication tool—by using the sound their feathers make to relay messages. The results were published this week in the journal Integrative and Comparative Biology.
Biologists Valentina Gomez-Bahamón and Christopher Clark, both authors on that study, describe how birds might develop different wing-fluttering dialects, and how this could play a role in the evolution of bird species. Check out more sounds, videos and images from the research below!
All sounds © Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum
Valentina Gomez-Bahamón is a scientific affiliate at the Field Museum of Natural History and a PhD student in Biology at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.
Christopher Clark is an assistant professor of Biology at the University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.