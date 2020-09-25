 09/25/2020

Birds Of A Feather Flutter Together

17:21 minutes

a bird perched in a tree. it has long tail feathers
A Fork-tailed Flycatcher. Credit: Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum

Bird feathers have many different functions. Softer down keeps a bird warm and stiffer wing feathers are used for flight. Feathers are also important in communication. Bright plumage can say ‘hey, look at me.’ And some birds even use the shape of their feathers as a communication tool—by using the sound their feathers make to relay messages. The results were published this week in the journal Integrative and Comparative Biology.

Biologists Valentina Gomez-Bahamón and Christopher Clark, both authors on that study, describe how birds might develop different wing-fluttering dialects, and how this could play a role in the evolution of bird species. Check out more sounds, videos and images from the research below!

Sound Of Flycatcher Subspecies Fluttering Their Wing Feathers

All sounds © Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum

a person holds a bird as they tag its leg with a band
Tagging a bird. Credit: Alex Jahn
three researchers sit out in a field with paper work and equipment to tag birds
The research team in the field. Credit: Alex Jahn
the wing of a bird splayed out over grid paper
Examining the feathers. Credit: Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum
flycatcher birds flying in pairs swoop down over a tree
Credit: Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum
a bird swoops down quickly to attack a robot fake hawk
Predator swoop. Credit: Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum
Credit: Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, Field Museum

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Valentina Gomez-Bahamón

Valentina Gomez-Bahamón is a scientific affiliate at the Field Museum of Natural History and a PhD student in Biology at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

Christopher Clark

Christopher Clark is an assistant professor of Biology at the University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California.

