 10/01/2021

When The Water Comes

12:25 minutes

close up shot of grayish blueish water peaking as a wave
Credit: Shutterstock

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"

This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘Rising: Dispatches From the New American Shore.’ Want to participate? Join our online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

The Science Friday Book Club is kicking off for fall. Producer Christie Taylor joins in a conversation with Elizabeth Rush, author of “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.” They talk about the surprisingly fascinating science of coastal wetlands, and their role in protecting communities from sea level rise—plus how communities themselves, from Staten Island to southern Louisiana, are responding to rising seas and flooding.

For the full rundown, excerpts, and more, check out our main Book Club page.

Further Reading

Stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club Newsletter!

We'd love to learn more about you! Below are a few demographic questions. This helps us understand how well we're serving/reaching different audiences. All questions are optional.

Segment Guests

Elizabeth Rush

Elizabeth Rush is the author of Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction, and Still Lifes from a Vanishing City: Essays and Photographs from Yangon, Myanmar. Her work explores how humans adapt to changes enacted upon them by forces seemingly beyond their control, from ecological transformation to political revolution.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

Explore More

What Coastal Retreat Looks Like On Isle de Jean Charles

On an island shrinking from rising seas, Indigenous communities battle to save their historic land from coastal flooding.

Read More

A Disasterologist On Coming Together To Weather The Climate Crisis

Emergency management researcher and author Samantha Montano on how our disaster response systems need to scale up for climate change.

Read More