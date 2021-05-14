 05/14/2021

Ever Wonder Why Big Cereal Chunks Are Always On Top?

14:06 minutes

a waterfall of corn flakes falling into a blue bowl on a blue table with a blue carton of milk nearby
Credit: Shutterstock

You may not have heard of it, but you’ve probably seen the “brazil nut effect” in action—it’s the name for the phenomenon that brings larger nuts or cereal chunks to the top of a container, leaving tinier portions at the bottom of the mix. But the process by which granular materials mix is weirdly hard to study, because it’s difficult to see what’s going on away from the visible surfaces of a container. 

In recent work published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers turn the power of three-dimensional time-lapse x-ray computer tomography onto the problem. By using a series of CT scans on a mixed box of nuts as it sorted itself by size, the researchers were able to capture a movie of the process—finally showing how the large Brazil nuts turn as they are forced up to the top of the mix by smaller peanuts percolating downwards. 

Parmesh Gajjar, a research associate in the Henry Moseley X-ray Imaging Facility at the University of Manchester, talks with SciFri’s Charles Bergquist about the imaging study, and the importance of size segregation in mixing of materials—with applications from the formation of avalanches to designing drug delivery systems. 

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Parmesh Gajjar

Parmesh Gajjar is a research associate in the Henry Moseley X-Ray Imaging Facility at the University of Manchester in Manchester, UK.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

SciFri Book Club Digs Into The Foods We’ve Loved To Death

SciFri Book Club reads "Lost Feast" and follows author Lenore Newman's exploration of a long-lost Roman herb, the dodo bird, and more food mysteries.

Read More

Seaweed Might Help Cows Go Green

Cattle are one of the largest producers of methane. Could a change in their diet reduce their greenhouse gas emissions?

Read More