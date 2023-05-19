 05/19/2023

Pinning Down The Origin Of Butterflies

a close up on a bright yellow butterfly wing with orange spots on the edges. in the background is a phylogenetic tree
Using the largest butterfly tree of life ever created, scientists have determined where the first butterflies originated and which plants they relied on for food. Credit: Florida Museum photo by Kristen Grace and phylogeny by Hillis, Zwickl, and Gutell

One of the highlights of being outdoors in warmer weather is spotting a delicate, colorful butterfly exploring the landscape. There are over 19,000 different species of butterflies around the world—and all of them evolved from some enterprising moth that decided to venture out in the daytime, around 100 million years ago. But just where that evolutionary fork in the road occurred has been a matter of scientific debate, with many researchers positing a butterfly origin in Australia or Asia. 

Writing this week in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, researchers report on a new phylogenetic map of butterfly evolution, a lepidopteran family tree, combining genetic data with information from fossils, plants, and geography to trace back the origin and spread of butterflies. They find that butterflies likely split from moths in what is now Central or North America, before spreading to South America, crossing oceans to Australia and Asia, and eventually spreading to Europe and Africa. 

Dr. Akito Kawahara, professor, curator, and director of the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity at the Florida Museum of Natural History and one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to talk about the findings and share some other surprising facts about butterflies. 

Akito Kawahara

Dr. Akito Kawahara is a Professor, Curator, and Director of the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity at the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

As Science Friday’s director and senior producer, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

