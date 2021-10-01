 10/01/2021

Who Will Sweep The Charismatic Creature Carnival?

4:51 minutes

purple carnival-like swirls with cartoon images of an oppossum, a mantis shrimp, and a shoebill stork in the foreground
Meet our charismatic finalists. Credit: Kay Wasil

Our Charismatic Creature Carnival is coming to a close. Over the last month, SciFri has celebrated six overlooked or unfairly maligned species that deserve a chance under the spotlight. And now, out of our three semifinalist creature candidates, there can only be one winner. Will it be the colorful, tiny, but mighty mantis shrimp? Or perhaps the adaptable, dramatic opossum? Or will the endangered shoebill stork, with its prehistoric look, come out on top? The choice is up to our listeners. And the winner will be celebrated at our October 6th SciFri Virtual Trivia Night!

We Heard From You!

Alexis from Arkansas: “I vote [for] the mantis shrimp. A few reasons for that. Number one: Googly eyes. It has googly eyes IRL, in real life. Number two: Fire snap. That’s what I can call the little thing it can do, pew pew. That’s objectively cool. Number three: It’s gorgeous! Just a gorgeous creature. Now, I know this is no beauty contest, it is a charisma contest—but if you’ve got it flaunt it. And the mantis shrimp flaunts it. And for those reasons, I vote mantis shrimp. Goooo mantis shrimps!”

colorful blue mantis shrimp painted on a rock that is about the length of a pencil
Made by Athena from Alaska.
colorful pink and green watercolor painting of a mantis shrimp
Made by Alex from Pennsylvania.

Vicki in Galveston: “I’m voting opossum, and ever since I lived in this house for two years, there has been a possum named Blossom living just under my bathtub. You can open a little door in my bathroom that was built in the 1940s and see her in there, and she now has a son named Rocky. They haven’t caused me any trouble at all, they’re delightful friends of mine.”

sketch of an opossum on notebook paper
Made by Anoushka from Illinois.

Allison from Rochester: “The shoebill stork, oh my God, looks at their cheeks! What a beautiful bird. How could you not love this strange, gorgeous bird?”

ink drawing of a shoebill stork and a person bowing to each other against light yellow background
Xemoc from Hong Kong.
pencil drawing of a shoebill stork on off-white paper
Made by Vasisht from California.

Further Reading

