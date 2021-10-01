Who Will Sweep The Charismatic Creature Carnival?

Our Charismatic Creature Carnival is coming to a close. Over the last month, SciFri has celebrated six overlooked or unfairly maligned species that deserve a chance under the spotlight. And now, out of our three semifinalist creature candidates, there can only be one winner. Will it be the colorful, tiny, but mighty mantis shrimp? Or perhaps the adaptable, dramatic opossum? Or will the endangered shoebill stork, with its prehistoric look, come out on top? The choice is up to our listeners. And the winner will be celebrated at our October 6th SciFri Virtual Trivia Night!

We Heard From You!

Alexis from Arkansas: “I vote [for] the mantis shrimp. A few reasons for that. Number one: Googly eyes. It has googly eyes IRL, in real life. Number two: Fire snap. That’s what I can call the little thing it can do, pew pew. That’s objectively cool. Number three: It’s gorgeous! Just a gorgeous creature. Now, I know this is no beauty contest, it is a charisma contest—but if you’ve got it flaunt it. And the mantis shrimp flaunts it. And for those reasons, I vote mantis shrimp. Goooo mantis shrimps!”

Vicki in Galveston: “I’m voting opossum, and ever since I lived in this house for two years, there has been a possum named Blossom living just under my bathtub. You can open a little door in my bathroom that was built in the 1940s and see her in there, and she now has a son named Rocky. They haven’t caused me any trouble at all, they’re delightful friends of mine.”

Allison from Rochester: “The shoebill stork, oh my God, looks at their cheeks! What a beautiful bird. How could you not love this strange, gorgeous bird?”

