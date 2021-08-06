 08/06/2021

Consider The Nocturnal, Whiskered Oilbird

13:14 minutes

a brown, quail-sized bird with huge eyes and whiskers perched on a rock against a black background
An oilbird. Credit: Shutterstock

At first glance, the oilbird doesn’t seem so strange. It’s a chestnut-colored, hawk-like bird that lives in South America. But with a closer look, its strange qualities start to stack up.

Oilbirds are nocturnal creatures that roost in caves in huge colonies. Sure, some other birds, like nightjays, do the same. But oilbirds also have a triple threat for navigating the darkness: They’re one of the few birds that use echolocation, they have incredible eyesight and sense of smell, and they have whiskers on their faces. Unlike bats, their ecolocating peers, oilbirds exclusively live off a fruit diet, confounding researchers looking into why they evolved so many specialized traits. 

They also have an incredible screech—when deployed in large numbers, it’s easy to understand why local populations have given them a name that translates to “little devils.”

Two adult oilbirds guard a young bird who sits in a nest. Footage courtesy of Mike Rutherford.

“It’s wrong in every way, as far as birds go,” says researcher Mike Rutherford, curator of zoology and anatomy at the Hunterian museum at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Rutherford studied oilbirds in Trinidadian caves to learn more about their population sizes. “A lot of people say every species is unique, but some are more than others, and the oilbird is one of those.”

Rutherford joins Ira and SciFri producer Kathleen Davis to make the argument that the oilbird deserves to be labeled a charismatic creature, and join the ranks of the Charismatic Creature Corner.

Further Reading

  • Can’t get enough of the oilbird? Read more about these charismatic creatures.
  • Learn more about how the oilbird has been ranked the world’s “most evolutionarily distinct” bird.

Segment Transcript

