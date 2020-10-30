 10/30/2020

Vampire Bats Just Want To Be Friends

17:22 minutes

a bat lands upside down on the ceiling
A lot of unique maneuvers are needed for bats to land upside down. Watch the aerodynamics of bat flight in a SciFri Macroscope video! Credit: Breuer and Sharon Swartz

It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s time to get a little spooky. A perfect time for the newest installment of our Charismatic Creature Corner!

This month, we’re diving into the wild world of vampire bats. These little mammals are native to Central and South America, and have bodies about the size of a mouse. 

A vampire bat hanging from a wall of its cave
Should the vampire bat earn the coveted charismatic creature title? Credit: Shutterstock

And yes, let’s address the elephant in the room: Vampire bats have a diet that consists entirely of blood. They gravitate toward livestock, but have been known to feed on people too. Their status as blood-suckers makes them one of the only mammals classified as parasites.

Despite their gruesome diets, vampire bats are extremely social creatures, and are known to display acts of friendships with other bats. In fact, a study last year found that vampire bat friendships forged in captivity actually last when the bats are released into the wild. Friendships are important for vampire bats: They result in food sharing, which is integral to keeping everyone fed and happy.

Science Friday’s Charismatic Creature Correspondent, producer Kathleen Davis, is back to convince Ira that this creature is worthy of entry into the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame. Joining them is Dan Riskin, an evolutionary biologist and adjunct professor of biology at the University of Toronto, Mississauga.

Segment Guests

Dan Riskin

Dan Riskin is an adjunct professor of Biology at the University of Toronto, Mississauga in Toronto, Canada.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

