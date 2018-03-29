Little Bats, Impressive Resumes

Need more bats? Learn about the mechanics of bat flight, and check out a spotlight on batty science.

Friendly neighbors. Olympic divers. Little horses with wings. No matter what you call the commonly misunderstood bat, they’re far more than simple nocturnal blood-drinkers. Bats have an impressive repertoire of noteworthy abilities—from super echolocation to agile, muscular wings.

It’s a subject that has both inspired and lured scientists, like Sharon Swartz, a biologist who researches bat flight at Brown University and is profiled in SciFri’s latest episode of The Macroscope. In this segment, she discusses how she takes a close look at the aerodynamics and wing morphology of these creatures to pin down the evolutionary origins of bat flight. Plus, Cynthia Moss, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Batlab, explains how she and her team identified the neurons in the brain that play a key role in how bats’ process information from echolocation.

“These animals are so interesting in so many ways,” Swartz told Science Friday by phone. The bat research community continues to reveal new, surprising features. See how these swift animals take flight, and swoop up more bat facts below. What else can these amazing mammals do?

Nail A Landing Like An Olympic Diver

Bats can pull off a trick that other flying animals don’t dare to attempt: sticking an inverted landing. Whether on the ceiling of the cave or a tree hollow, bats land upside down in their roost. But in order to do so, a bat must perform an intricate feat of physics and aerodynamics.

“When they get to the very end of a flight, they turn essentially into Olympic divers and use the inertial movements of the body and wings to control their landing dynamics,” Swartz says.

Not only do bats have to slow to a standstill in an upwards motion—which is physically challenging from an aerodynamics perspective, Swartz explains—they also need to completely reorient their bodies. By moving their wings around their bodies in asymmetric and precise patterns, the bats can maneuver so they land with feet clinging to the ceiling.

Flex Those (Wing) Muscles

We often think of skin as soft, pliant, and most often devoid of muscles. But the skin of a bat’s wing has a whole set of tiny muscles that play a crucial role in locomotion. In fact, these muscles aren’t connected to the structures that communicate to the central nervous system. So how do they know when to contract and relax?

“Little individual hairs [covering the wing] stick up into the air, but they are also anchored in the skin,” Swartz hypothesizes as one answer. “One of the things they sense is how much the base of the hair gets stretched, and they probably end up acting a lot like the spindle organs that most muscles possess to tell the central nervous system about their their condition.”

While humans have these kinds of unattached muscles in the tongue or in the face, there aren’t any other animals that use such muscles in such an important way for their movement, Swartz says.

Snatch Up Prey In Seconds

Many bat species are swift and speedy predators. They can detect and swipe up unsuspecting prey in mere seconds.

The superpower behind this ability? Echolocation.

When a bat emits its call, the sound has to travel through the air both to and from the nearby prey. Then, it has to process the echo, account and adjust the echo delay, and use that information to steer itself in the right direction, explains Moss. All the while, the bat has to plot its attack. That takes some seriously speedy processing of information, explains Moss: “The speed at which bats do things is quite extraordinary.”

Turn On A Dime

Double clicks of a bat during flight. Credit: Wu-Jung Lee/University of Washington

Some bat senses, like echolocation, are so attuned that researchers are turning to them to inspire technologies in autonomous vehicles, drones, remote submersibles, and sonar. There are over a thousand species of bats that use echolocation, and they use different means of emitting sound to find their way around environments.

For instance, most bat species make high-pitched vocalizations with their voice box. A select few species can even make clicking signals with their tongues, much like dolphins. In a new study, researchers at the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University, have discovered that the Egyptian fruit bat—a bat that actually has uncharacteristically good vision—can shift frequencies as it clicks so that different frequencies bounce off slightly different locations, creating a wider picture of its surroundings. This frequency hopping is the same way sophisticated military sonar works.

But other “bat species that forage for insects need to be able to actually change their path and change their planning in their flight, depending on what’s going on with their target,” Wu-Jung Lee, a physics researcher at the University of Washington, tells Science Friday. A bat’s echolocation can help enable that change in flight path, and “that’s a capability that our sonar systems currently do not have.”

Learn From Their Other Bat Besties

Past research has revealed how unrelated female vampire bats are actually quite “friendly” to each other, offering up blood meals to individuals not of kin within the same species.

Now, recent research from Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama has found that bats of different species also learn and communicate with each other. Two species of bats, fringe-lipped bats and white-throated round-eared bats, were presented with a new food source—a cane toad. While the fringed-lipped bats were able to eventually identify the new prey, they did so much slower than those individuals that learned from the white-throated round-eared bats, explains Krista Patriquin, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto and co-author on the study.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they can have close social ties with certain individuals just like people do,” Patriquin says over the phone with Science Friday. “They do kind of have so called ‘best friends,’ if you will.”

Make A Surprising Evolutionary Connection

Originally, researchers thought that bats evolved from gliding mammals, like the flying lemur or colugo. But now, the scientific community has traced its phylogeny to a different group of animals.

“Today our best understanding of mammal evolutionary tree is that the closest living relatives of bats is the group that includes hooved mammals and whales,” says Swartz. “You could say they are little horses with wings.”