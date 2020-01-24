New Virus Paralyzes Chinese Cities
17:05 minutes
17:05 minutes
A novel coronavirus—the type of virus that causes SARS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and common cold symptoms—has killed 18 people, and sickened more than 600. In response, Chinese officials have quarantined several huge cities, where some 20 million people live. In this segment, Ira talks with epidemiologists Saskia Popescu and Ian Lipkin about what we know about the virus, how it appears to spread, and whether efforts to contain it are effective—or ethical.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Saskia Popescu is a senior infection prevention epidemiologist at Honor Health and an infectious disease writer and researcher based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ian Lipkin is the director of the Center for Infection and Immunity and the John Snow Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University in New York, New York.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.