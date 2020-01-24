 01/24/2020

New Virus Paralyzes Chinese Cities

17:05 minutes

a black and white microscope image that shows many circles. smaller circles with thick black edges (the corona) are the SARS coronavirus.
A transmission electron microscopic image of severe acute respiratory (SARS) virus marked by the black arrows, taken in 2003. SARS is a coronavirus, a family of viruses with a distinct “corona” or halo. This is the same family the 2019 nCoV is in. Credit: Cynthia Goldsmith and T.G. Ksiazek/CDC/Public Domain

A novel coronavirus—the type of virus that causes SARS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and common cold symptoms—has killed 18 people, and sickened more than 600. In response, Chinese officials have quarantined several huge cities, where some 20 million people live. In this segment, Ira talks with epidemiologists Saskia Popescu and Ian Lipkin about what we know about the virus, how it appears to spread, and whether efforts to contain it are effective—or ethical. 

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Saskia Popescu

Saskia Popescu is a senior infection prevention epidemiologist at Honor Health and an infectious disease writer and researcher based in Phoenix, Arizona.

More From Guest
W. Ian Lipkin

Ian Lipkin is the director of the Center for Infection and Immunity and the John Snow Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Flu Versus Cold: Battle Of The Respiratory Viruses

When the flu season ramps up, researchers see a decline in colds. Are the two related?

Read More

How To Catch The Flu (Under The Lens)

Since 1983, electron microscopist Cynthia Goldsmith has captured the beauty of deadly viruses.

Read More