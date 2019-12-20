 12/20/2019

Flu Versus Cold: Battle Of The Respiratory Viruses

It’s the time of the year for sniffles, but what exactly is the virus that’s making you sick? Researchers in Scotland took a survey of the viruses in the respiratory tracts of over 36,000 patients in the U.K. National Health System, and mapped out the viral ecosystem in their lungs. Around 8% of the patients with some form of viral infection had more than one virus active in their systems. And it turns out that if you have a flu infection, you’re less likely to also be infected with the cold virus. Their work was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Patients with influenza A were approximately 70% less likely to also be infected with rhinovirus—the culprit for the common cold—than patients infected with the other virus types, the researchers found. The reason isn’t clear, but the researchers think that the different viruses may be competing for resources—although the team does not have the data to show this. Sema Nickbakhsh, one of the authors of the paper and a researcher at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research at the University of Glasgow, joins Ira to talk about the work and what it can tell us about viral ecosystems. 

