 01/03/2020

Following The Flock Into The New Year

45:44 minutes

a small grey bird sits perched on a snowy branch
Tufted Titmouse. Credit: Michele Black/Great Backyard Bird Count
birders of all ages excitedly point and gaze up at bird in the winter
Christmas Bird Count 2015, Central Park, NYC. Credit: Camilla Cerea/Audubon

For many, the new year means looking back on the past accomplishments and checking off your goals. For birders, it means tallying up your species list and recording all the birds you’ve spotted in the season. Birders Corina Newsome and Geoff LeBaron, director of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, guide us through the feathered friends flying overhead—from nuthatches to ducks to merlins. And Geoff Williamson, a birder from Chicago who runs Third Coast Birding, gives us an update on the winter birds in the Great Lakes area.

You also shared recordings and photos of your favorite birds that you spotted this winter migration. See a selection below!

a photo that reads "science friday voxpop." two phones with a smart app on it.

Can’t wait until Friday’s show to talk to us? See what’s new on the SciFri VoxPop app.

a badge that reads "get it on google play"a badge that reads "download on the app store"

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Geoff LeBaron

Geoff LeBaron is Christmas Bird Count Director at the National Audubon Society in Williamsburg, Massachusetts.

More From Guest
Corina Newsome

Corina Newsome is a graduate student in Biology at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.

More From Guest
Geoff Williamson

Geoff Williamson is a birder and owner of Third Coast Birding in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Bird’s-Eye View Of Color

Birds don’t see the world quite the way we do. How does that shape the colors—both spectacular and drab—of our feathered friends?

Read More

Gaga For Grosbeaks? Coveting Chickadees? Devoted To Ducks?

SciFri celebrates winter birds and the people who love them.

Read More