Following The Flock Into The New Year

For many, the new year means looking back on the past accomplishments and checking off your goals. For birders, it means tallying up your species list and recording all the birds you’ve spotted in the season. Birders Corina Newsome and Geoff LeBaron, director of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, guide us through the feathered friends flying overhead—from nuthatches to ducks to merlins. And Geoff Williamson, a birder from Chicago who runs Third Coast Birding, gives us an update on the winter birds in the Great Lakes area.

You also shared recordings and photos of your favorite birds that you spotted this winter migration. See a selection below!

Calling all bird nerds! Are you taking part in the Christmas Bird Count? Tell us what you’ve spotted 👀🐦 Tweet us your bird pics or send them to scifri@sciencefriday.com! (P.S. don’t forget to tell us what it is.) pic.twitter.com/Baq5S1N8xb — Science Friday (@scifri) December 30, 2019

I saw my 2nd and 3rd ever merlins in west central Illinois. And this sweet Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe hood ornament pic.twitter.com/jVu8H8lAIl — Britt Vickstrom (@brittvickstrom) December 30, 2019

SO MANY! A greater white-fronted goose trying to pass as a Canadian, a backyard yellow bellied sapsucker (so far, my fav), and dozens of beautiful bluebirds! pic.twitter.com/9xHkq2Uykj — Michelle Jewell (@Scichelle) January 2, 2020

Snow Geese in flock of Canadian geese, Little Compton, RI pic.twitter.com/URy8T06OGO — geoffrey seidel (@gmseidel) December 31, 2019

Spotted this pelican practically posing for a photo #BirdCount 😁 pic.twitter.com/8bpYYiUq1f — Got Science? (@GotScienceUCS) January 2, 2020

