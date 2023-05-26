 05/26/2023

Tracking Pain In Your Brain

9:46 minutes

A model of a human brain, internal structure is visible. It is healthy, save for an injury at the top surface.
Although there are still many unknowns about debilitating chronic pain, scientists have found the brain region chronic pain is processed in. Credit: Robina Weermeijer, Unsplash

When you stub your toe, that pain is registered by the peripheral nervous system. It shoots off signals that travel up your spinal cord and to your brain, where the signals tell you, “Hey, your toe hurts. Take care of it.” But chronic pain—defined as lasting three months or more—is processed differently, and your nerves are constantly firing pain signals to your brain. 

Chronic pain is complex, and a lot of its basics are still unknown. But a new study from this week discovered another piece of the pain puzzle: brain signals that are associated with chronic pain and the region they are processed in. Researchers hope that this is the first step in developing a brain stimulation therapy that can intercept those chronic pain signals and bring relief to patients.

Guest host and SciFri director Charles Bergquist talks with lead author Dr. Prasad Shirvalkar, neurologist and associate professor at the University of California San Francisco, about this new paper. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Prasad Shirvalkar

Dr. Prasad Shirvalkar is a neurologist and an associate professor at the University of California San Francisco in San Francisco, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director and senior producer, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Can An Algorithm Explain Your Knee Pain?

Researchers suggest an algorithm can be used as a tool for justice in healthcare.

Read More

Medicine Is Failing Disabled Patients. Meet The Doctors Pushing For Change

A series of studies reveals a majority of doctors don’t feel confident they can give disabled patients the same level of care as their non-disabled patients. Our guests...

Read More