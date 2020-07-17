Can We Keep Coronavirus Out Of The Classroom?

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

As we approach August, many of our young listeners and their parents are starting to think about going back to school. Usually, that might mean getting new notebooks and pencils, and the excitement of seeing classmates after a summer apart.

But COVID-19 makes this upcoming school year different. Big districts, including Los Angeles and San Diego public schools, will be completely remote this fall. Other districts are looking at hybrid programs, with some time in the classroom and some at home. Still others want kids to return to the classroom full-time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says schools should adjust plans based on how many coronavirus cases are in the community. Schools with little transmission may be able to go back to the classroom, but with more sanitation efforts and no sports events. For communities with high levels of spread, the CDC says stronger measures are needed, like staggered arrivals and dismissals, kids staying in one classroom, or all-remote education. However, Vice President Mike Pence said this week that CDC guidance should not dictate whether schools open for in-classroom instruction.

Joining Ira to talk about what to consider in back-to-school plans are Pedro Noguera, dean of the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and Laura Fuchs, a high school history teacher and secretary of the Washington Teachers’ Union in Washington, D.C.

What You Said

We asked parents, educators, and listeners to share how they would envision education during the pandemic and the return to classrooms on SciFri VoxPop. Listen below.

Diane from Utah:

“Hi my name is Diane from Utah. I’m a teacher here and our school is planning to go back entirely as normal, which I strongly disagree with. I think during this pandemic the only safe way to return to school is to do it online, especially the high schools which can do that, versus the elementary schools which find it a little tougher. But we need to protect our teachers and our community.”

“What I worry about most is students who are not willing to comply with social distancing guidelines.”

Jennifer from Michigan:

“I teach 11th and 12th grade students at a career tech center, where most of our work is hands on. So online education is tough. What I worry about most is students who are not willing to comply with social distancing guidelines, especially here in Michigan, and I would like to see staff and administration put forward a very clear policy on safety for all, and follow that up with clear decisive action if a student or parent chooses not to comply.”

John M. from Pleasant Hill, California:

“I’m a teacher and so is my wife. I’d say what we need is something like we had with SARS. I worked in China then and they used cameras to rapidly test huge groups of people. It wasn’t perfect, but at least it was a gross indicator of whether somebody might be sick or not. Otherwise, I don’t know how we’re supposed to manage school with all the little kids.”

Be a part of our conversations about COVID-19. We’re collecting your stories and questions about for future shows. Record your voice message on the SciFri VoxPop app.

