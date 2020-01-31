A Close Call Collision In Near-Earth Orbit

On Wednesday night, skywatchers near Pittsburgh looked up, watching, just in case there was a collision in space. Two satellites, an old U.S. Air Force satellite and a nonfunctioning orbital telescope, narrowly avoided collision, passing as close as 40 feet from each other. One estimate ranked the odds of collision at 1 in 20.



Final update prior to close approach: 47 meter predicted miss distance, w/ increased separation in the cross-track direction. Next scheduled radar passes for both objects to occur approximately two hours after the event. pic.twitter.com/Y07Rh9dR26 — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) January 29, 2020

Amy Nordrum, news editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to talk about the problem of orbital debris and other stories from the week in science, including a study into the health of Dungeness crabs in acidifying oceans, a new way to make the carbon material graphene in bulk, and an unusual solution to the problem of cooling robots—sweat.

