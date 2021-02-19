 02/19/2021

The Neuroscience Behind Seeing Color

The basic mechanics of how we see color sounds simple enough—light hits an object and bounces into our eye. Then, our brain processes that information. But how we perceive color is much more complicated. 

Neuroscientist and artist Bevil Conway is mapping out how the neurons in our brain respond to color to make a neurological color model. He explains how color might encode meaning, and the plasticity of our visual system.

Bevil Conway

Bevil Conway is an artist and a senior investigator at the National Eye Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

A Hue Of A Different Color

There’s a whole spectrum of science that explores how light and matter interact to give us the rainbow. Chemists and biologists alike are seeking new ways to make...

The Color Of Music

Researchers have identified several gene regions linked to synesthesia, an unusual crossover of the senses.

