The Neuroscience Behind Seeing Color
17:01 minutes
17:01 minutes
The basic mechanics of how we see color sounds simple enough—light hits an object and bounces into our eye. Then, our brain processes that information. But how we perceive color is much more complicated.
Neuroscientist and artist Bevil Conway is mapping out how the neurons in our brain respond to color to make a neurological color model. He explains how color might encode meaning, and the plasticity of our visual system.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Bevil Conway is an artist and a senior investigator at the National Eye Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.