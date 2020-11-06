Key Congressional Races That Could Affect Future Climate Change Legislation
6:07 minutes
In addition to the presidential race, there were hundreds of local congressional elections that may be important in determining what type of climate change legislation will be passed in the next few years. Reporter Scott Waldman from E&E News/Climatewire talks about some of these races in areas affected by climate change.
Scott Waldman is the White House reporter for E&E News/Climatewire, based in Washington, DC.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.