 11/06/2020

Key Congressional Races That Could Affect Future Climate Change Legislation

6:07 minutes

In addition to the presidential race, there were hundreds of local congressional elections that may be important in determining what type of climate change legislation will be passed in the next few years. Reporter Scott Waldman from E&E News/Climatewire talks about some of these races in areas affected by climate change.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Scott Waldman

Scott Waldman is the White House reporter for E&E News/Climatewire, based in Washington, DC.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

The Climate Is Changing—But Can We?

The chaos of 2020 made conversations about the climate crisis more difficult—and more important than ever.

Read More

You Aren’t Alone In Grieving The Climate Crisis

Acknowledging that climate change is an emotional burden can help us move from anxiety, and turn grief to action.

Read More