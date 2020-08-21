 08/21/2020

Should We Conserve Parasites? Some Scientists Say Yes

16:54 minutes

six sucking lice under a microscope
Six chipmunk sucking lice (Hoplopleura arboricola), one is still clinging to rodent hair. Credit: Kayce Bell

Learn more about how parasites drive ecosystems, and see images and parasite-inspired anime characters in a SciFri SciArts article!

The idea of a parasite—an organism that needs a host organism—has always captured our attention and has been the theme of countless movies, from the sci-fi horror film Alien to the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. But a group of scientists say that parasites undeservedly get a bad reputation, and that some of them should even be conserved. They published their 12-point parasite conservation plan in the journal Biological Conservation.

“There are millions of parasite species that don’t have negative impacts on people or domesticated species or wildlife,” says Skylar Hopkins, a parasite ecologist and an assistant professor at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. “We know very little about their individual ecologies.” 

We are most familiar with the parasites that harmful to humans—parasites that cause disease or decimate crops. A few parasites have caused some species to become endangered, explains Hopkins, but adds that there are usually other drivers as well, such as habitat loss or disease epidemic.

a woman with a safety mask and gloves removes parasites with tweezers from a rodent
Kayce Bell conducting an endoparasite exam on a rodent in Panama. Credit: Joseph Cook

“By definition, a parasite is something that does harm,” says Kayce Bell, assistant curator of terrestrial mammals at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. “But for the most part, most things have co-evolved with their parasites to the point that they can tolerate them. So even though they’re doing some level of harm, very rarely are they lethal or causing enough damage to inhibit population growth.”

At the museum, Bell studies and catalogues species of blood-sucking lice and pinworms of chipmunks and ground squirrels. “Something like two-thirds of all chipmunks have at least one louse and one pinworm parasite, so that means that there’s got to be a pretty high level of tolerance, because it co-evolved with them,” she says. One hypothesis is that the parasites have co-evolved to help keep the immune system in shape—preparing the host to fight off other parasites that may be more lethal. Other parasites are even known to directly benefit humans, such as parasitoid wasps that help control populations of agricultural pests.

“We’ve been trained to think of parasites as a bad thing. People often discount them or don’t include them when they’re trying to think of conserving mammals or studying a mammal in an ecosystem,” says Bell.

a green caterpillar on a branch with a bunch of white eggs hanging from its back
A tobacco hornworm—a pest to tobacco, tomato, and potato crops—attacked by a parasitic Braconid wasp that has laid eggs on the hornworm’s back. When the eggs hatched, the larvae fed off of the hornworm and then cocooned themselves on its back for their pupal stage. Credit: Jeff-o-matic/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

“If we didn’t have them in ecosystems, ecosystems would look very different and probably for the worse, in most cases,” says Hopkins. 

While they may not be the most charismatic creatures, they are still a part of our world, says Hopkins: “I think people can both think something is gross and want to conserve it.”

Skylar Hopkins and Kayce Bell, who are both authors on the recent article, talk about the role of parasites in the ecosystem and how a conservation plan might work. 

Segment Guests

Skylar Hopkins

Skylar Hopkins is an assistant professor of applied ecology at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kayce Bell

Kayce Bell is an assistant curator of terrestrial mammals at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

