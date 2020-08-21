Should We Conserve Parasites? Some Scientists Say Yes

Learn more about how parasites drive ecosystems, and see images and parasite-inspired anime characters in a SciFri SciArts article!

The idea of a parasite—an organism that needs a host organism—has always captured our attention and has been the theme of countless movies, from the sci-fi horror film Alien to the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. But a group of scientists say that parasites undeservedly get a bad reputation, and that some of them should even be conserved. They published their 12-point parasite conservation plan in the journal Biological Conservation.

“There are millions of parasite species that don’t have negative impacts on people or domesticated species or wildlife,” says Skylar Hopkins, a parasite ecologist and an assistant professor at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. “We know very little about their individual ecologies.”

We are most familiar with the parasites that harmful to humans—parasites that cause disease or decimate crops. A few parasites have caused some species to become endangered, explains Hopkins, but adds that there are usually other drivers as well, such as habitat loss or disease epidemic.

“By definition, a parasite is something that does harm,” says Kayce Bell, assistant curator of terrestrial mammals at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. “But for the most part, most things have co-evolved with their parasites to the point that they can tolerate them. So even though they’re doing some level of harm, very rarely are they lethal or causing enough damage to inhibit population growth.”

At the museum, Bell studies and catalogues species of blood-sucking lice and pinworms of chipmunks and ground squirrels. “Something like two-thirds of all chipmunks have at least one louse and one pinworm parasite, so that means that there’s got to be a pretty high level of tolerance, because it co-evolved with them,” she says. One hypothesis is that the parasites have co-evolved to help keep the immune system in shape—preparing the host to fight off other parasites that may be more lethal. Other parasites are even known to directly benefit humans, such as parasitoid wasps that help control populations of agricultural pests.

“We’ve been trained to think of parasites as a bad thing. People often discount them or don’t include them when they’re trying to think of conserving mammals or studying a mammal in an ecosystem,” says Bell.

“If we didn’t have them in ecosystems, ecosystems would look very different and probably for the worse, in most cases,” says Hopkins.

While they may not be the most charismatic creatures, they are still a part of our world, says Hopkins: “I think people can both think something is gross and want to conserve it.”

Skylar Hopkins and Kayce Bell, who are both authors on the recent article, talk about the role of parasites in the ecosystem and how a conservation plan might work.

