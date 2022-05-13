As COVID Cases Rises, Effectiveness Of Vaccines Lessens In Kids

As parts of the country continue to see waves of infection from the omicron variant of COVID-19, parents of children over age five have taken heart at the availability of vaccines—while parents of kids five and under have continued to wait for an approved dose. But even as the case numbers continue to climb, the vaccines are less effective against the more-virulent omicron variants—and, for some reason, dramatically less effective in kids.

As science writer Maggie Koerth writes in FiveThirtyEight:

“While the original clinical trial data released in November reported an efficacy of 90.7% against infection, a report published on April 26 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were only 31% effective at preventing omicron infection in 5- to 11-year-olds. In another study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, the New York State Department of Health found that effectiveness against omicron infection absolutely tanked in this age group—down to just 12%.”

Koerth joins Ira to discuss the story, and why experts say it’s still worthwhile getting vaccinated even if the vaccines don’t have the dramatic performance seen at the beginning of the vaccination phase of the pandemic. They also talk about a bird flu outbreak troubling poultry farms around the world, the odd immune system of the sleepy lizard, and how scientists are trying to catch a whiff of the odors of ancient Egypt.