Charismatic Creature Carnival: Who Rules The Night?

We’re in week two of our Charismatic Creature Carnival, our celebration of six overlooked or unfairly maligned species that deserve a closer look. Our audience submitted our candidates, but only one will be crowned the very first carnival inductee into the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame.

This week’s friendly head-to-head battle is between the opossum and the aye-aye, submitted by listeners who remarked these creatures are cute, though unconventionally so. Defending the opossum is Lisa Walsh, postdoctoral researcher at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, based in Washington, D.C. Squaring up against them to support the aye-aye is Megan McGrath, education programs manager at the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, North Carolina. Find out how to participate in the final creature face-off and check out what you said about the last round between the mantis shrimp and the hellbender salamander!

What You Said!

Listeners of last week’s matchup-up between the mantis shrimp and hellbender salamander had a lot to say. Here’s some of our favorite extra credit submissions that came with votes.

Hellbender Salamander

The hellbender salamander had some long-standing fans, but picked up some new ones during the Carnival.

Shalimar from Sebastopol was won over by a fun fact about hellbender hands:



I just love that the hellbender has fingernails. Fabulous.

Mantis Shrimp

Ultimately, the mantis shrimp was victorious as our first semi finalist for the Carnival. Congrats to expert defender Jason Dinh, and all the mantis shrimp fans out there.

Mimi from California shared what she loved the most about the mantis shrimp:

The eyes! The mantis shrimp eyes! It’s gotta be those eyes! They’re just crazy.

Meagan from Waco was delighted to learn about a creature she hadn’t heard of before:

As I was listening about the mantis shrimp, I was waiting for my daughter’s school to get out so I was stopped in the pickup line, and HOLY COW, that thing is so cool. I wanted to see what it looked like for myself, and not only is it beautiful—I watched a little video about the rainbow one—but those guys are dangerous. So thank you for letting me learn about something new.

