When the gene-editing technique CRISPR first came on the scene in 2012, researchers were excited by the potential the technology offered for editing out defects in genetic code, and curing genetic diseases. The researchers behind the technique, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, won a 2020 Nobel Prize.

In one of the first clinical applications of the technique, last month researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that CRISPR had stopped a genetic disease called amyloidosis, which occurs when an abnormal protein accumulates in your organs. They’re not the only group moving toward using CRISPR on humans; recently, the FDA approved a human clinical trial that will use the technique to edit genes responsible for sickle cell disease.

Fyodor Urnov, a professor in the department of molecular and cell biology at the University of California at Berkeley and the director of the Innovative Genomics Institute, joins Ira to discuss the clinical trials, as well as what other therapeutic targets for CRISPR-based gene editing lie on the horizon.

Further Reading

Listen to a 2017 SciFri interview with Jennifer Doudna, pioneering CRISPR biochemist, about the road to developing the technology.

Listen to a story on NPR about the recent CRISPR gene-editing breakthrough.

Learn more about the recent CRISPR clinical trials in 2021 at the Innovative Genomics Institute.

Find out more about Fyodor Urnov’s research at UC Berkeley.