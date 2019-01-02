 02/01/2019

Yes, It’s Cold. But Also, It’s Warmer

7:44 minutes

a vessel comes out to a boat that had been stranded on a snow-covered frozen bay
Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay and Department of Natural Resources crews respond to seven stranded ice fishermen near Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, January 29, 2019. All seven people were loaded into two airboats and transported to shore. Credit: Coast Guard News/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

If you’re in the Midwest this week, you don’t need us to tell you that it’s cold. Very cold. An unusual wind pattern has pumped air southward from the Arctic this week, dropping temperatures into dangerously low territory. But at the same time, Australia is experiencing a summertime heat wave, with scorching hot conditions. When the global temperatures are averaged out, the planet is about 0.3 degrees Celsius warmer than a baseline average.  

Umair Irfan, a staff writer for Vox, joins John Dankosky to talk about the current weather and larger climate connections. They’ll also tackle other stories from the week in science, including an outbreak of measles in the Pacific Northwest, an update on the case of the CRISPR gene-edited babies in China, and a look ahead to an all-electric pickup truck from Ford.

