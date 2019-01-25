 01/25/2019

100 Years Of Your Daily Weather Forecast

17:07 minutes

an animation of radar of clouds and precipitation moving across the east coast of the united states. the clouds are bright neon green and blue
This satellite infrared imagery of the east coast of the U.S. was taken in the afternoon on January 24, 2019. Credit: NOAA/National Hurricane Center

Your smartphone gives you up-to-the-minute weather forecast updates at the tap of a button. Every newscast has a weather segment. And outlets like the Weather Channel talk weather all day, every day. But how much has the process of predicting the weather changed over the past 100 years?    

Though many of the basic principles are the same, improvements in data collection, satellite imagery, and computer modeling have greatly improved your local forecast—making a five-day look ahead as accurate as a one-day prediction was 40 years ago. Richard Alley, a professor of geoscience at Penn State, describes the evolution of meteorology, and what roadblocks still lie ahead, from data sharing to shifting weather patterns. And Angela Fritz, lead meteorologist for the Capital Weather Gang blog at the Washington Post, describes the day-to-day work of a meteorologist and the challenges involved in accurately predicting your local weekend weather.

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Angela Fritz

Angela Fritz is an atmospheric scientist and a lead meteorologist for the Capital Weather Gang blog. She’s also Deputy Weather Editor for the Washington Post in Washington, DC.

More From Guest
Richard Alley

Richard Alley is the Evan Pugh University Professor of Geosciences at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About John Dankosky

John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.

Explore More

Four Billion Years Of Climate Change

Longtime climate reporter Andrew Revkin discusses the not-so-brief history of Earth’s weather and climate change.

Read More

Tracking Tweets To Forecast Smoky Skies

Researchers with the U.S. Forest Service say social media can help them predict smoke dangers in areas not routinely monitored for air quality.

Read More