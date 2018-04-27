 04/27/2018

The Frogs And Insects That Freeze

17:25 minutes

three people sitting in chairs on stage talking with a slide of a midge in the background
(From left to right) Host Ira Flatow, Richard Lee, and Clara do Amaral at SciFri’s live event in Oxford, Ohio. Credit: Scott Kissell/Miami University

When winter comes, animals have several options for survival. They can leave their habitats entirely for warmer environments, search for a cozy cave, or even find insulation under a toasty snowbank.

And if you’re a wood frog in chilly Ohio or Alaska, or the larvae of a certain wingless midge in Antarctica, you might also just stay put, and freeze solid until the sun returns. But to survive such extreme low temperatures, the bodies of these animals have made some special adaptations: sugars that act like antifreeze, and processes for keeping ice outside their cells to protect their tissues.

Clara do Amaral, an assistant professor of biology at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, and Richard Lee, Miami University distinguished professor of biology, join Ira in this segment, recorded live in Miami University’s Hall Auditorium in Oxford, Ohio. They share what we’re learning about how insects and amphibians survive harsh temperatures, and what frostbite and dehydration have in common. View photos of the researchers in the field and the creatures they study below.

Plus, SciFri producers took a field trip to Miami University’s cryobiology lab to learn more about how insects, such as flesh flies of Ohio, handle the cold. 

a wood frog in its normal state
A wood frog in its normal state. Credit: Clara do Amaral
frozen wood frog being held by a gloved hand in a lab
A frozen wood frog held in the lab. Credit: Clara do Amaral
close up of a frozen frog, you can see ice over it's closed eyes
A frozen wood frog. Credit: Clara do Amaral

a frozen frog
Credit: Andrew Rosendale
little containers of frogs filling up shelves of a fridge. there's also cans of coke and hummus in the fridge
Sometimes, you have to keep your wood frog samples in a hotel fridge in Alaska. Credit: Clara do Amaral
An adult wingless midge, the largest land animal that lives in Antarctica. Credit: Rick Lee

Larvae of the Antarctic midge. Credit: Rick Lee
Rick Lee’s research team in Antarctica. Credit: J.D. Gantz
a man bending down collecting samples on rocky snowy land. penguins off to the side
Collecting samples of larvae in Antarctica. Credit: J.D. Gantz

Segment Guests

Rick Lee

Rick Lee is a University Distinguished Professor of biology and director of the ecophysiological cryobiology lab at Miami University.

Clara do Amaral

Clara do Amaral is a comparative physiologist and assistant professor of biology at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

