The Frogs And Insects That Freeze

When winter comes, animals have several options for survival. They can leave their habitats entirely for warmer environments, search for a cozy cave, or even find insulation under a toasty snowbank.

And if you’re a wood frog in chilly Ohio or Alaska, or the larvae of a certain wingless midge in Antarctica, you might also just stay put, and freeze solid until the sun returns. But to survive such extreme low temperatures, the bodies of these animals have made some special adaptations: sugars that act like antifreeze, and processes for keeping ice outside their cells to protect their tissues.

Clara do Amaral, an assistant professor of biology at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, and Richard Lee, Miami University distinguished professor of biology, join Ira in this segment, recorded live in Miami University’s Hall Auditorium in Oxford, Ohio. They share what we’re learning about how insects and amphibians survive harsh temperatures, and what frostbite and dehydration have in common. View photos of the researchers in the field and the creatures they study below.

Plus, SciFri producers took a field trip to Miami University’s cryobiology lab to learn more about how insects, such as flesh flies of Ohio, handle the cold.

