 04/10/2020

How Dogs Are Helping Scientists Build A Smell Detector For Cancer

8:55 minutes

a german shepherd walks around a metal apparatus smelling the different ends of prongs
Read and watch the story on Methods, from Science Friday Credit: Luke Groskin

You’ve probably heard of dogs sniffing out drugs and bombs. But scientists are now training dogs to sniff out cancer. A team at UPenn and Monell Chemical Chemical Senses Center are using dogs’ heightened sense of smell to detect the specific chemicals produced by cancer cells. The scientists are using this data to produce a device that could be used in ovarian cancer detection. 

Science Friday’s video producer Luke Groskin and digital producer Daniel Peterschmidt talk with Ira about a trip to the cancer laboratory, where they met the scientists—and dogs—behind this unique research. This is part of Science Friday’s Methods, where we bring you into the field alongside the scientists working to answer big questions, by using gorgeous video and pictures. You can read the article and watch the videos about their trip at sciencefriday.com/smellingcancer

